Knicks keeping tabs on Tony Bradley ahead of training camp battle

The New York Knicks are without a third center well over two months into NBA free agency. Their starter, Karl-Anthony Towns, is one of the 15 best players in the league at any position. But after both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti left in free agency, New York's offseason addition of Andre Drummond isn't enough on paper to give them sufficient center depth for even just the start of their title defense.

The team is reportedly high on Towns and Drummond as a pairing, according to SNY's Ian Begley. However, the team is also reportedly looking into some outside help.

Veteran center Drew Eubanks is on their radar, according to SNY, as is Tony Bradley. Begley reported on Thursday that Leon Rose's front office has been keeping tabs on Bradley ahead of training camp, but didn't provide clarification with regard to their level of interest in the free agent.

Either way, fans are finally getting an idea of the kinds of veterans that might take part in their team's upcoming training camp battle.

These Knicks have a past with Tony Bradley

These Knicks know Bradley well, to a certain degree; the 28-year-old is a multi-time opponent of theirs in the NBA Playoffs. He played against them in 2026, logging 40 postseason minutes for the Atlanta Hawks squad they took down in the first round. Bradley was also on the pair of Indiana Pacers teams that ended their 2024 and 2025 seasons, and played 38 minutes against them in the second of their two recent matchups.

Between the Hawks and Pacers, Bradley appeared in 41 regular season games last year. His offensive impact ranked in the 28th percentile of all NBA players, according to Dunks & Threes, with his defensive impact grading out in the 32nd percentile. Towns had an easy time scoring against him in the playoffs.

At this point in the offseason, though, the Knicks aren't necessarily looking to reinvent the wheel. They just need to find a suitable third-stringer.

Knicks don't necessarily need to find the center of the future

Towns' tendency to pick up offensive fouls has resulted in him leading the league in that statistical category over each of the past three regular seasons. The Knicks should be able to help Towns with that in 2027 by continuing to enable him as a playmaker from the top of the key, but more depth than just Drummond is still important.

New York needs someone who can eat some innings, at the very least, to start the regular season. The NBA's next trade deadline isn't until February 2027. That leaves Rose's front office plenty of time to work the phones and find an upgrade.