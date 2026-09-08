Knicks’ training camp battle for center will decide Tyler Nickel’s rookie contract

Leon Rose's front office has been known to slow-play the offseason, refusing to bid against themselves and allowing other teams' cuts to become their gains. Over two months into free agency, they have yet to fill their need for a third-string center or any of their three available two-way spots.

Rookie guard Jack Kayil agreed to a new contract overseas, making him a draft-and-stash pick. And while the New York Knicks made the required tender to their other second-round draft selection, Vanderbilt product Tyler Nickel, he remains unsigned through Labor Day weekend.

The team is widely expected to address their lack of a third-string center with a position battle in training camp, with the names of veteran centers like Drew Eubanks already bubbling to the surface with opening night just about six weeks away. The result of that camp battle will more than likely determine the contract fate of Nickel. It could also explain why they're holding tight when it comes to their two-way spots.

Knicks' offseason patience with rookies, two-ways is all interconnected

If the Knicks end up signing a third center, they won't have room on their regular roster for Nickel. They can, however, use one of their league-leading three available two-way spots on the sharpshooting rookie. And if they opt not to bring a third center into the 2026-27 regular season, Nickel might just end up with some form of a standard deal.

Either way, it makes sense — with regard to the interests of all parties involved — that no deals have been struck just yet.

The assumption was previously that Nickel was waiting for the ruling that would inevitably open the door legally for him to return to the NCAA. But that decision came in early August, giving Nickel the clearance he needed to play college basketball again. The rookie, however, was reportedly more set on getting his NBA career started with the Knicks.

Leon Rose's front office signed Andre Drummond this offseason in response to their losses of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti at the center position. Their lack of a third-string signing has pointed toward the recipient of their final roster spot being decided by the results of a training camp battle.

If someone impresses head coach Mike Brown and company enough to earn a bona fide roster spot, they'll likely get one. That's likely why the team has been holding onto that spot for almost 10 weeks. If nobody does, New York will have plenty of other decisions to make. They'll have to cross that potential bridge if they get there.