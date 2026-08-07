Knicks' roster crunch left them unable to grant rookie Jack Kayil's wish

In a fit of signature draft night boogaloo, the New York Knicks traded back several times in the first round — before trading out entirely. With the 39th and 47th overall picks in the second round, however, they eventually added guard Jack Kayil and wing Tyler Nickel.

After the reigning NBA Champions selected a 20-year-old point guard from Germany in Kayil, most fans reasonably assumed he was a draft-and-stash selection that could potentially pay dividends down the line — but wasn't of any concern in the near future. Kayil, on the other hand, clearly had other plans in mind.

The brand new draftee told reporters in Brooklyn that he wanted to play in the NBA next season, and maintained optimism despite reports from SNY, right after the 2026 NBA Draft, that the Knicks planned for Kayil to spend the season overseas. On Friday, though, the guard announced a new five-year contract with Alba Berlin — meaning he'll need to wait a bit longer to live out his NBA dreams.

Knicks' #39 overall pick officially becomes a draft-and-stash prospect

The Knicks just won the NBA Championship with a roster full of guards, from the Finals MVP in Jalen Brunson to invaluable depth pieces like Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek. The team spent the first month of free agency signing Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson, and Landry Shamet to new contracts, keeping the vast majority of their title-winning core in town.

That didn't leave much room for rookies at any position — but especially not guard. The Knicks shied away from several opportunities on draft night to add rookie big men, despite a glaring need at the position. Third-string players are just one injury away from a role in the rotation, and it's clear the team had no intentions of putting a first-year player in that situation.

Having Kayil develop overseas can work out for all parties involved, so long as both the Knicks and their new point guard are willing to remain patient. Kayil can get the playmaking and scoring reps he would've spent his time in New York watching veteran guards take — and the Knicks can put the best players possible on the court as they look to break the NBA's trend of champions failing to mount successful repeat bids.

The Knicks, and Kayil, can revisit this situation next offseason. New York hopes to be coming off the back of their second-straight NBA title. And Kayil will be hoping they're ready to bring him stateside, to go for a third.