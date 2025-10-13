Knicks just admitted an uncomfortable Josh Hart truth

Josh Hart has missed most of the New York Knicks’ preseason due to a back issue. Though the injury itself is not being painted as anything too sinister, Mike Brown readily admits his wing will probably struggle to learn the team’s offense on the fly once he returns.

“He’s practiced a few times, played in one game,” New York’s head coach said, per the New York Post’s Zach Braziller. “So you have a feel of what you’re going to get from Josh. But the tough part about it is because what we’re doing is new, and he hasn’t gone through it, he’s a little behind in that regard.”

To be fair, the entire team is facing a learning curve. Core players have generally played the first half of each game, and during that time, the Knicks have played faster than normal, while averaging an inefficient 0.99 points per possession. Everyone is to some extent in Hart’s boat.

Except, not really.

There is value in getting additional practice time, as well as live-game action. It allows you to work out the kinks, and get used to wholesale changes. In the Knicks’ case, this refers not only to a faster pace, but more off-ball movement, different court-mapping patterns, and a heavy emphasis on taking more threes.

New York’s Josh Hart integration may not be effortless

Brown made sure to note that Hart’s “got a great feel, has watched us enough, he should be able to jump in.” He’s right in many respects. Driving transition opportunities is among Hart’s calling cards, and he’s previously shown much more as a cutter than he did last season.

Still, it could take time for him to get used to coming off the bench again. Failing that, the increased three-point volume is hardly an intuitive wrinkle. He often hesitates even when left wide-open. Even if his guiding principle is cannibalizing the space defenses leave for him on the catch, he needs game-speed reps to effectively adjust.

There’s also his right finger injury to consider. After undergoing an offseason procedure, he announced on Media Day that he re-aggravated the issue, and will have to wear a splint all season before having surgery over the summer.

Perhaps this isn’t a problem. Or maybe it’s a huge issue. We can’t be sure. Injuries to shooting hands and wrists are tricky. Wearing a splint could not only impact his release on jumpers, but his finishing at the rim, and even his rebounding.

The Knicks have a lot riding on Josh Hart

The extent to which the Knicks need Hart healthy and effective cannot be overstated. Assuming Mitchell Robinson starts, Hart will be the only wing in the rotation off the bench. He becomes the only reserve wing, period, if New York trades Pacome Dadiet to make room for Malcolm Brogdon, and Landry Shamet.

Playing more three-guard lineups helps work around this issue. And if preseason is any indication, this is exactly the plan. That doesn’t make Hart any less important.

Never mind that he’s taking up a mid-level salary slot. The trio of him, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges missed a combined 13 games last season. Durability can be considered a trend for Bridges, and Hart. It could also mean the Knicks are overdue for some bad injury luck on the wings. At the very least, it’s tough to buy Anunoby playing in almost 75 games again.

So whether it’s because he’s struggling to learn the offense or with injuries, if Hart isn’t Hart, it seriously eats into the Knicks’ margin for error.