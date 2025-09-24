Knicks already have a massive Josh Hart problem on their hands

New York Knicks fans knew that Josh Hart underwent a procedure over the summer on his right ring finger, but at media day on Tuesday, they learned that it was worse than they thought. Hart revealed that he recently reaggravated his finger and that he might play with a finger split this season.

If there is one player out there who will do whatever it takes to play through an injury, it's Hart. As admirable as that is, the last thing the Knicks want is for him to further injure his finger, which could cause him to miss time. Hart said he doesn't want to undergo another procedure on his finger until after the season, which is, obviously, a ways away.

So, where does that leave New York?

That's a question that doesn't have an answer. Hart already isn't known as a shooter, which became an issue for the Knicks in the second half of last season when opposing teams put their center on Hart and guarded Karl-Anthony Towns with wings, clogging up the lane for New York's offense.

Fans will get to see how Hart's finger will affect his game throughout training camp and preseason. The hope is that it won't gradually turn into a bigger issue than it is, but the reality is that it could.

A closer look at Josh Hart's right ring finger at Knicks Media Day today



Hart reaggravated an injury over the summer and may have to wear a splint this season



(via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/SXXqoDWrDi — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) September 23, 2025

Josh Hart's finger could turn into a big issue for the Knicks

You don't need to be a doctor to look at Hart's finger and be able to tell that something isn't right. Try to imagine how uncomfortable it could be for him to shoot a basketball. Or how it will feel if his finger gets hit when Hart is doing something like going for a rebound or diving after a loose ball.

The worst-case scenario is Hart missing a chunk of the season, which would put the Knicks in a position where they'd have to make a trade. No, that doesn't mean trading Hart (who joked that he would request a trade if he doesn't shart), but adding another wing to make up for his absence.

As beneficial as it would be if Hart's shooting improved to the point where opposing defenses didn't feel comfortable leaving him open, what he brings to the table for New York is invaluable. The Knicks need his energy and hustle, whether it be in the starting lineup or off the bench (preferably the latter).

Losing him for any amount of time would be a tough blow, but if Hart can't play like the player he's used to being because of his finger, that might end up happening.