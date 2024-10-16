Knicks have a critical decision to make after unfortunate turn of events
The New York Knicks rested their starters in Tuesday's preseason win over the Hornets but couldn't avoid an injury to a potential rotation player. Landry Shamet signed an Exhibit 9 deal with the Knicks over the summer but was expected to get one of the team's open roster spots. His injury might've changed that.
Shamet hurt his shoulder in the third quarter and was in significant pain. He immediately left the floor and went to the locker room. Tom Thibodeau said after the game that he didn't have an update on the guard's injury. Fans fear that he dislocated his shoulder. Julius Randle did the same last January and missed the rest of the season.
The Knicks might have to pivot depending on the severity of Shamet's injury. If he isn't expected to miss much time, perhaps New York will still keep him on the roster. If he is expected to miss a significant chunk of time, the Knicks could waive him and take a $15,000 cap hit. The front office would have to then sign another player to a veteran's minimum deal.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that New York is still interested in Marcus Morris Sr. after he declined a training camp invite. Morris previously signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Knicks but was waived after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. He is still unsigned.
"Even after he declined the camp offer, some with the club viewed Morris Sr. as a strong depth piece and a potential in-season addition."
What will Knicks do if Landry Shamet misses significant amount of time?
New York could keep Shamet on the roster if he's expected not to miss much time, but that'd mean that the team would be down a key player. Shamet was predicted to be in Tom Thibodeau's rotation. His shooting off the bench would be key for the Knicks, especially after losing Donte DiVincenzo.
The team's depth isn't what it used to be, which makes the impact of Shamet's injury worse. Begley wrote that New York could sign T.J. Warren or Chuma Okeke, two other players on non-guaranteed deals. Warren is an interesting player, but the 31-year-old has a concerning injury history. Okeke isn't a three-point shooter.
The Knicks don't have a better option than Shamet. Hopefully, the injury isn't as serious as it seemed, not just for New York's sake. Shamet was fighting for a roster spot and impressed Thibodeau. It'd be unfortunate to see what could've been a successful season for him turn into rehab and recovery.