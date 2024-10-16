Knicks News: Landry Shamet injury, Rich Paul elaborates on mended NY relationship
The New York Knicks signed Landry Shamet to a non-guaranteed deal over the summer, and the veteran guard was expected to earn one of the team's open roster spots. Tom Thibodeau raved about the 27-year-old at training camp.
In the Knicks' preseason win over the Hornets on Tuesday, Shamet injured his shoulder in the third quarter. He was in pain and immediately left for the locker room. It looked like he dislocated his shoulder, but there's been no official word. Hopefully, the injury isn't as serious as it appeared.
In other Knicks-related news, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported last season that the Knicks met with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul before the 2024 trade deadline. The two sides "hashed" things out. In December 2023, Bondy reported that Klutch "made it clear it'd prefer not to do business with the Knicks front office."
Paul was the guest on the '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast season finale with Carmelo Anthony and Desus Mero. He went in-depth about his relationship with New York's front office. Paul said, "If I have the right player, and the Knicks got the right money, and he wants to be there, he'll be a Knick."
More Knicks news
- Former Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle will make his unofficial Timberwolves debut on Wednesday in Minnesota's preseason game against Chicago. It will also be Lonzo Ball's first game since January 2022.
- Randle was asked about Donte DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson's postgame skirmish. He said that DiVincenzo is "a grown man" who will "stand his ground." DiVincenzo said on Sunday that he had "no comment on the altercation."
- New York will play its final preseason game on Friday in Washington, D.C., against the Wizards. The Knicks' first regular season game is on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
NBA news
- Paul George will be re-evaluated in a week after a knee hyperextension resulted in a bone bruise. He got hurt in the second quarter of Philadelphia's preseason win over Atlanta on Monday. The Sixers will host the Bucks in their first regular season game on Oct. 23.
- Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies signed Scotty Pippen Jr. to a standard multiyear NBA contract. He averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies at the end of last season.
- Former NBA center DeMarcus Cousins said he doesn't think the Lakers are serious about competing after they drafted Bronny James in June.