NBA insider confirms what Knicks fans suspected about roster spot battle
The New York Knicks' offseason was full of changes. The fun started with the Mikal Bridges trade before the draft and ended with the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade.
New York will soon enter its most anticipated regular season in recent memory. Before the Knicks make it to the official start of the season, they'll need to give two more players guaranteed deals. The team currently has 12 players on guaranteed contracts and needs to have at least 14.
New York is strapped financially, so one of the roster spots will go to a rookie on a minimum salary. Signs point toward Landry Shamet receiving the other spot. The Knicks signed the 27-year-old to a non-guaranteed deal over the summer. He impressed Tom Thibodeau at training camp, and his shooting stood out in New York's first preseason game.
Fred Katz of The Athletic all but confirmed that Shamet will receive one of the open spots (subscription required). The former Knicks beat reporter wrote: "Training camp invitee Landry Shamet will likely remain, league sources said."
Fred Katz reports that Landry Shamet will "likely remain" with Knicks
Since being drafted in the first round in 2018, Shamet has played for five teams (Sixers, Clippers, Nets, Suns, Wizards). If he signs a guaranteed deal, the Knicks will be his sixth team.
He played for the Wizards last season, averaging 7.1 points on 43.1% shooting from the field and a career-low 33.8% shooting from deep. He's a career 38.4% shooter from three, so last season was an anomaly.
Shamet shot 4-for-8 from deep in his unofficial Knicks debut in Sunday's win over the Hornets. He finished with 16 points, the second-most from the bench unit behind Miles McBride's 22 points. Shamet had an off night in Wednesday's win over Washington, shooting 1-of-7 from three for six points.
After losing Donte DiVincenzo in the KAT trade, having another shooter off the bench is important for New York. Shamet could make the cut for Thibodeau's nine-man rotation. The Knicks lost depth in the OG Anunoby and Towns trades. Shamet remained a free agent until late in the offseason and could prove himself with one of the top teams in the East. It's a great opportunity for him.
It helps that Shamet is reunited with a couple of his former Suns teammates, one of which is Bridges.
At this point, there's a 99.9% chance that Shamet will start the regular season in New York.