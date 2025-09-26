Knicks' first notable cut of training camp is already painfully obvious

The New York Knicks rounded out their training camp roster in the days leading up to media day, with familiar faces like Landry Shamet and Matt Ryan, as well as newcomers like Alex Len. Several of the players that they signed will be waived throughout the preseason. It's obvious who the Knicks will keep (they want Malcolm Brogdon and Shamet), so what does that mean for everyone else?

It's hard to predict who will be waived first during camp, but the odds aren't on Len's side, who spent the second half of last season with the Lakers. Los Angeles signed him after rescinding the Mark Williams trade, hoping that he'd be at least somewhat productive as the team geared up for a playoff run, but that didn't happen.

Len appeared in only 10 games for the Lakers, averaging 2.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per contest. He was unplayable, leading him outside of JJ Redick's rotation.

While it wasn't exactly that surprising that New York signed him to a training camp deal, given his ties to Mike Brown from their time in Sacramento, it's apparent that he doesn't have a future with the Knicks.

Alex Len is a long shot to earn Knicks roster spot

Barring a miracle (or something close to it), Len won't be on the Knicks' opening night roster. That wasn't the expectation when the organization signed him to a training camp deal, though, at least not for New York.

There wasn't any interest in Len over the summer from any team, which was expected after his short stint in Los Angeles. It's a plus for him that he's with a team for training camp, as at the very least, he'll have the chance to prove himself again, whether it be to the Knicks or another team.

Len turned 32 over the summer, so it's not like he's a young player fighting to get his start in the NBA. He's been around since 2014, when his career began with the Suns. He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Kings before Sacramento traded him to Washington, where the Wizards waived him.

The center's best playing days are behind him, so what you see from Len is what you get. And what the Lakers got last season wasn't worth anything. That doesn't mean it was a bad decision on the Knicks' part to bring in Len, given he's a proven NBA player (or was), but his time with New York will be brief.