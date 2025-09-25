Knicks already made their stance on Malcolm Brogdon crystal clear if rumors are true

The New York Knicks re-signed Landry Shamet to a one-year deal a couple of weeks ago in a move that fans thought would be a veteran's minimum contract. It turns out that Shamet signed an Exhibit 9 deal, as New York followed the Shamet move by signing Malcolm Brogdon.

Shamet and Brogdon will compete for the roster spot (a trade could happen that would allow the Knicks to keep both), but based on what ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said, it sounds like Brogdon will not only start the season in New York, but that he's expected to play a "key bench role."

Malcolm Brogdon is expected to play a “key bench role” in the Knicks’ rotation, per @ShamsCharania



Both Brogdon & Landry Shamet are expected to make the opening night roster, NYK must make a corresponding move to accommodate them



(@ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/DA0oYVrfZm — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) September 23, 2025

Charania noted that Brogdon and Shamet signed with the intention of being on the roster on opening night. He referred to Shamet as a "plug-and-play" kind of player, with Brogdon getting the nod as a rotation player.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic recently wrote that the Knicks player he has heard the most about in trade talks is Pacôme Dadiet (subscription required). Edwards also said that he "gathered that the Knicks are entering camp with the idea of keeping Brogdon and Shamet." As mentioned, a trade would need to happen first, meaning Dadiet could be on the way out after spending one season in New York.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding Brogdon and Shamet, as nothing has been made official, but it's clear that not only do the Knicks want to keep both, but also that Brogdon will play the bigger role.

Brogdon expected to play a "key bench role" for Knicks

It was only a couple of years ago when New York fans were anti-Brogdon, not just because he was in Boston. The 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year award came down to Brogdon or Immanuel Quickley, who was still with the Knicks. Brogdon won the award.

The Celtics traded Brogdon to the Trail Blazers that summer in the deal for Jrue Holiday. He spent the 2023-24 season in Portland before the Trail Blazers sent him to the Wizards last offseason in the Deni Avdija deal.

After spending the past two seasons on rebuilding squads, Brogdon can help New York chase its championship dream this season. Brogdon would presumably be the Knicks' backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson, allowing Miles McBride to play off the ball.

New York wanted depth at point guard (Cam Payne and Delon Wright are no longer around), and signing Brogdon was a wise move, assuming he'll stay healthy.