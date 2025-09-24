Knicks bold roster move could unleash McBride in a way fans never imagined

One of the final offseason questions that the Knicks have to answer is how they will fill out the end of their roster. They still have room to sign a veteran to a minimum contract, and ESPN's Shams Charania is now reporting that not only is Malcolm Brogdon expected to make the roster, he is expected to play a key bench role with the team. No player may benefit more from the addition of Brogdon than Miles McBride, who can now shift back to a preferred off-ball role.

Prior to signing Brogdon to a non-guaranteed deal ahead of training camp, McBride was slated to be the default backup point guard to Jalen Brunson. Cam Payne and Delon Wright, who were the primary backup point guards last season, both departed in free agency.

The Knicks also have second-year guard Tyler Kolek. However, after struggling throughout the Knicks' Summer League play, it was hard to envision the new coaching staff having enough faith in the young guard to give him the keys to the offense for extended stretches every night.

McBride can now play in his preferred role

It is not to say that McBride can't put the ball on the floor or pass well enough to fit the bill of a traditional point guard, but that isn't where he is best suited.

When used optimally, McBride is an off-ball perimeter player who can also run some actions when he needs to as a lead guard. He is a very good shooter who can space the floor at a high level while playing off of another ball-handler, like Brunson or Brogdon.

Last season, about 31.6 percent of McBride's offensive plays came via spot-up opportunities, while roughly 19 percent came as the ball-handler in pick-and-rolls.

The Knicks would be wise to add Brogdon

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks struggled putting the ball on the floor and initiating team offense. It is wise to add another proven ball-handler to have in minutes where Brunson is on the bench. McBride can still be leveraged in that spot, but he isn't going to have to spam pick-and-rolls like he would have without another guard on the roster.

The addition of Brogdon could also mean it is more likely that McBride shifts into the starting lineup, now that the coaches would have another guard on the bench who is reportedly going to be heavily involved.