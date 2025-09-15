Something that the Knicks have made clear in recent days is that they want to evaluate as many potential options as they can to fill out the end of their roster. They have brought in Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon on non-guaranteed minimums and invited multiple other players in for workouts. That list just got longer, as the New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that they have invited veteran big man Alex Len in for a workout as well.

The Knicks only have enough cap space to sign one more player with a veteran minimum contract as things currently sit. However, that hasn't stopped them from looking at as many players as they can. Sharpshooting wing Garrison Mathews is reportedly joining training camp, and Trey Jemison III and Dennis Smith Jr. have received workout invites.

If anything, Knicks fans should be thrilled that the front office is checking every box to fill out this final spot. The Knicks had one of the worst benches in the league last season. They have already added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele; now they are potentially adding multiple other impact pieces in what is shaping up to be one of the deepest rosters in the league.

Len is a proven veteran big

Len has been in the NBA since 2013-14, and has played for six different organizations over his career. You don't luck into a 12-year NBA career by chance, and bringing in someone with that kind of experience can certainly help your locker room and the shaping of your younger players.

That said, Len's on-court play has dwindled in recent years. Last season, which he split between the Lakers and Kings, Len averaged just 8.3 minutes per game. Over a 46-game span between the two teams, he averaged 1.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

Len struggled mightily defensively, ranking dead last in the entire league in terms of Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus, at -3.1.

Hard to see a role for Len

Mitchell Robinson has had his share of health issues, so adding more frontcourt depth is never a bad decision. Still, it is hard to envision a situation where Len gets any minutes for the Knicks, barring several major injuries.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Robinson, Yabusele, and Ariel Hukporti should all be ahead of him in the pecking order. There are simply more important areas, like wing depth, or a backup point guard, which the Knicks need to worry about.