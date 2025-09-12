Knicks could quietly add overlooked big before training camp begins

The Knicks have made some big signings to step up a training camp competition for their final roster spot ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. According to a report from SNY's Ian Begley, they might not be done yet, as Begley reports that Trey Jemison III is another name on the Knicks' radar ahead of training camp.

The Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron. They can add one more player to a veteran minimum and then will have to fill out the rest of their roster with rookie deals and two-way contracts. However, that hasn't stopped the Knicks from evaluating all options.

So far, they have signed Landry Shamet, Garrison Mathews, and Malcolm Brogdon to deals, setting up a showdown in training camp as they all battle for the same spot. Jemison III would be another potential option to compete for the last minimum spot.

Jemison III is an intriguing name to watch

Jemison III finished last season on a two-way deal with the Lakers, appearing in 22 games, averaging 2.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. Jemison III started the season with the Pelicans, appearing in 16 games before he was ultimately waived.

Jemison III went undrafted out of Alabama-Birmingham. He has good size at 6'11" and is a solid offensive rebounder, grabbing 1.2 offensive rebounds per game last season in just over 10 minutes on average.

He has a reputation for doing all the little things and is a high-effort player, which is a great way to earn the trust of a coach when competing for minutes.

Hard to envision Jemison III earning a roster spot

If the Knicks do ultimately give Jemison III a look, it is hard to see a scenario where he earns himself a roster spot. The Knicks already have a crowded frontcourt with Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Guerschon Yabusele, and Ariel Hukporti.

If the Knicks gave him a look, where would the minutes come from? At the end of the day, the Knicks have bigger needs. They could use more wing depth and shooting, which Shamet and Mathews both bring to the table.

They also have a major hole at the backup guard position, particularly when it comes to players capable of putting the ball on the deck and initiating the offense. For that reason, Brogdon should get some real consideration. All that should matter to Knicks fans, at the end of the day, is that the front office is taking a hard look at all possible options.