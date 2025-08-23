Knicks fans will love this bold prediction from 6-time NBA All-Star

Blake Griffin just became a New York Knicks fan favorite.

The six-time NBA All-Star turned analyst for NBC Sports has the Orange and Blue headed to the Finals for the first time in more than a quarter-century. During an appearance on the Post Moves with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston podcast, Griffin dropped what he considered a spicy prediction.

“I'll give you a hot take,” he said (h/t SI.com’s Logan Struck). “I think Denver got better this summer. Denver took Oklahoma City to seven games. I think Denver gets to the Finals. New York or Cleveland in the East. I'll take New York. Maybe they learned from some mistakes, and they make a few tweaks."

After New York earned its first conference finals trip since 2000, fans have made it clear this team is entering Finals-or-bust territory. That’s somewhat reductive. Progress isn’t linear. The Knicks have a new head coach, in Mike Brown, to integrate. Significant changes can take time to marinate.

Then again, New York doesn’t have time. It has managed to keep expenses in check so far, but that clock is ticking. The front office will be faced with tough decisions galore in the offseasons to come.

Still, even if making the Finals is the bar, there’s something to be said about national-media personalities recognizing the Knicks for what they are: a genuine threat to win it all.

The East is as wide-open as ever

Griffin makes a point that’s become consensus:: The East should be Cleveland’s or New York’s to lose.

The Boston Celtics won’t have Jayson Tatum for the entire year. Ditto for the Indiana Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton. The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of talent, but they can’t guarantee Joel Embiid will be ready for training camp, or that he’ll finish the season healthy enough to dominate in the playoffs.

While the Atlanta Hawks are better and deeper, they’re not winning three playoff series unless both Trae Young and Jalen Johnson turn in All-NBA campaigns. The Miami Heat have subtly assembled an incredibly deep rotation, but need a primary playmaker other than Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, and a bunch of dudes will only get the Milwaukee Bucks so far. The Knicks know all too well the Detroit Pistons are dangerous, but they remain committed to developing players like Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, and Ron Holland II. Calling them contenders jumps the shark.

The Orlando Magic are the big one. Acquiring Desmond Bane and signing Tyus Jones gives their offense a lot of what they lacked. They belong in the same breath as the Cavs and Knicks. But that’s it.

The Knicks are hoping Mike Brown is the key difference-maker

All of this speaks to Griffin’s point. The state of the East suggests this will be the Knicks’ best chance to win a title in more than a quarter-century. And while signing Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson provides much-needed depth, New York is counting on Mike Brown to be the primary catalyst for change.

You don’t fire an accomplished head coach like Tom Thibodeau after making the conference finals unless you think a championship core is already in place. Above all, the Knicks seem to believe Brown’s more inventive, movement-heavy, variable offensive principles will be the skeleton key that unlocks the full potential of a roster built around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

It’s a fair gambit to make. And at the very least, as Griffin’s prediction proves, it’s one that has these Knicks near the forefront of championship discussions.