Mike Brown’s off-ball blueprint could lead to offensive breakthrough

The Knicks' offense was very good last year, posting an offensive rating of 117.3, which ranked fifth in the league. With Mike Brown now manning the sidelines, he will look to elevate the offsense to new heights in 2025-26. One of the key ways that could happen is through improving the efficiency of the Knicks' off-ball actions.

As much as coaches and fans wish there was, there is no magic "play better" or "increase efficiency button" located underneath the bench for the coach to press. It will take work to unlock the Knicks' efficiency off-ball, but if there is anyone qualified to do it, it is Brown.

The key to the Knicks starts off-ball

An offense with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns at its center should always be pretty good. When you sprinkle in supporting players Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Deuce McBride, and Jordan Clarkson, you have all the ingredients for one of the best offenses in the league.

Last season, at times, it felt like the offense was too reliant on Brunson getting a bucket in isolation. And while that is an incredibly valuable component of an offense, especially in the playoffs when the intensity rises, it can be a curse if it becomes the only method to score.

According to league tracking data, the Knicks were 11th in the league in off-ball screens set per 100 possessions during the 2024-25 regular season. That said, they ranked 27th in the league on those actions, generating just 0.97 points per direct.

Brown should improve that

We know that Brown wants to play faster and get Brunson better looks off of the ball. From his past stops in Sacramento and Golden State, we also know that he likes to use his bigs as playmaking hubs, which could indicate a slightly different role for Karl-Anthony Towns this season.

Last season, the Sacramento Kings were the most-efficient off-ball screening team in the league. Over the previous three seasons, during which Brown was the head coach for two and a half of them, they ranked third in efficiency, generating 1.08 points per direct action.

The Knicks will still lean heavily on Brunson to carry their offense, and plenty of that will involve him breaking down his defender in isolation. That said, improved off-ball actions should only elevate the team as a whole, while also preserving Brunson's legs for the playoffs when isolation possessions tend to increase as the game condenses.