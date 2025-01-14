Knicks fans are understandably hesitant to get hopes up about latest injury update

The New York Knicks entered the offseason not knowing what their center position would look like in 2024-25. The writing was on the wall that Isaiah Hartenstein would leave in free agency because the Knicks were capped on how much they could offer him.

Panic began to really set in when Hartenstein signed with the Thunder. Fans were worried about Mitchell Robinson's status after his second ankle surgery of the 2023-24 season in May. The Knicks went on to re-sign Precious Achiuwa, who isn't a traditional center but did well in the second half of last season.

The front office knew something else needed to happen, especially because it was known Robinson would be sidelined for the start of the season. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the center wouldn't return to action until December or January. New York didn't want to wait that long for a true starting center, so the team traded for Karl-Anthony Towns.

We're halfway through the regular season, and Robinson has yet to play in a game. His return date has been pushed back more than once. Charania reported in mid-December that the big man wouldn't play until late January or early February. It soon became evident that Robinson wouldn't play in January, causing panic to heighten yet again.

On Tuesday, Ian Begley reported that the Knicks believe Robinson will return to the floor in early February. The timing is interesting, considering the trade deadline is Feb. 6.

The Knicks hold "solid belief" that Mitchell Robinson will return to the court around early February, says @IanBegley



Jonas Valanciunas is a name to keep an eye on if the Knicks elect to move on from Robinson



Ian, @JLEdwardsIII, and @SirDennyBlanco on The Putback with Ian… pic.twitter.com/iz6z9T2vIN — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 14, 2025

Knicks believe Mitchell Robinson will make season debut in February

Fans aren't holding their breaths. His return has been delayed several times this season and could happen again. It's best for Robinson to be 100 percent ready to play again rather than return too soon and risk further injury.

It would be a huge plus if he could play this season and be the rim protector and rebounder the Knicks need. Having Robinson come off the bench would boost the second unit. New York doesn't have a true backup center and could trade one of its options before the deadline.

There have been murmurings about a Robinson trade, but it'll be hard to get a decent return for an injury-prone player who hasn't played a game since last season. A rebuilding team like Washington might be interested, but trading for Jonas Valanciunas could quickly come back to haunt New York.

Hopefully, Robinson will be cleared for practice sooner rather than later. It'd be great to have a healthy Mitch in time for the playoffs, and even better if he stays injury-free throughout the postseason.