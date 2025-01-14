Latest Knicks trade rumor isn't surprising at all given current situation

The New York Knicks won't make a trade next month like the one they did before last year's deadline, but the front office could still make a move. Or, at least, that appears to be what they're trying to do based on the latest report.

New York went from being a team of homegrown talent to having Deuce McBride be the only player in the rotation drafted by the Knicks. The front office traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes within the last 13 months. The team's depth looks much different than it did.

Jericho Sims is still around after New York picked up his team option over the offseason. He began the season as the primary backup center with Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa sidelined. Sims strung together positive performances but has since been removed from the rotation (again).

The 26-year-old was a late scratch from Monday's loss to Detroit, and the timing was interesting, given that New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported the Knicks are shopping Sims. However, he missed the game because of back spasms.

Bondy previously reported in December Sims was "garnering interest" on the trade market.

Knicks reportedly shopping Jericho Sims ahead of Feb. 6 deadline

Sims has spent most of his time in New York outside of the rotation after he was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft. He's never been able to be the player Tom Thibodeau can turn to, so it makes sense why the Knicks are shopping him.

New York won't get much in return for Sims if a trade happens, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Bondy reported that the Knicks want a second-round pick in exchange for the center, which could happen.

It could be better to keep Sims for the rest of the season, even though it seems unlikely New York will re-sign him over the summer. Robinson was initially projected to return in December or January, but that won't happen. His first action of the season could come after the trade deadline (if he plays at all).

Trading Sims could haunt the Knicks if Robinson doesn't return and the frontcourt gets hit with another injury. Fans should be assured that the front office won't trade Sims without having a deal lined up for another player, which is why Bondy reported that New York is also looking for more frontcourt depth.

Let's see what kind of magic Leon Rose can cook up.