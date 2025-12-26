Knicks fans should buckle up for most aggressive trade season move

New York Knicks fans won't come out of the NBA's holiday break-that-wasn't thinking about trades. Most might still be soaking up the celebration of their come-from-behind Christmas Day triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers, or singing the (deserved) praises of backup point guard Tyler Kolek.

For those who are tinkering with trade machines, though, chances are they aren't brokering any fake blockbusters. Major moves aren't obviously needed for a team perched inside the league's top five in both winning percentage and net efficiency rating.

And yet, it's possible the front office is throwing around exactly the kind of landscape-shifting trades that just might nudge the Knicks toward their first title since 1973. Because every franchise must pay attention to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wandering eye, particularly the one he favored over the rest as recently as this offseason. It would be an awfully costly transaction, obviously, but if New York wants to be viewed as a championship favorite, this hypothetical trade pitch could make it happen.

Why New York Does It

The Knicks look pretty great and all, but it's Giannis freakin' Antetokounmpo. What more must be said?

Pair him with Jalen Brunson, and New York suddenly has the Association's best 1-2 punch on the offensive end—not to mention, basketball's best third option in Karl-Anthony Towns. Speaking of, some Knicks fans might prefer to use KAT as the centerpiece of an Antetokounmpo trade over Anunoby, but the Bucks likely prefer the latter, and Towns' ability to provide spacing from the 5 spot might offer the cleanest on-court fit for Antetokounmpo.

Would the juice still be worth the squeeze? Without question. Don't mistake Milwaukee's struggles for even the slightest hints of decline in Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP (and former Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP) has encountered a few injury issues, sure, but when he's healthy, he's been perhaps better than ever.

He's never had a higher true shooting percentage (66.9, per Basketball-Reference), for instance. And his formula-breaking 35 Player Efficiency Rating is on course to be the second-highest ever recorded—and would hold the No. 1 spot if not for the fact that Nikola Jokic is having a historically efficient season himself.

The Knicks might be objectively awesome, but they aren't so overwhelmingly dominant that they can afford to overlook a player of this caliber. And since they'd be giving up such prominent pieces as Anunoby and Hart, they wouldn't come out of this deal any top-heavier than they already are—provided Trent (a career double-digit scorer and 38.9 percent three-point shooter) could perk up his play a bit.

There'd be worries still about the on-court and locker-room subtractions here, not to mention the outgoing draft capital. But if the 'Bockers brass decided this deal would up the club's championship chances by a not insignificant degree, then it's a trade worth making 11 times out of 10.

Why Milwaukee Does It

This would be the tougher sales pitch to present, and it unfortunately has to open with a couple of disclaimers. First, the Bucks aren't dealing Antetokounmpo unless he gives them no other choice. And second, they aren't sending him to the Knicks unless he singles them out as his preferred destination.

That said, he wants to contend for a championship, and Milwaukee can't put a championship-caliber supporting cast around him. And he's already favored New York once, so what about this season's results would have him thinking differently?

Bucks fans will still bemoan the lack of assets, and that's fair—to a degree. While it's true there is very little coming in the way of draft considerations, both Anunoby and Hart are potential paths to additional assets. There isn't a win-now shopper around that couldn't use Anunoby's all-purpose defense or Hart's versatility and full-throttle motor.

This could wind up being a three- or four-team trade because of that, but from New York's standpoint, this highlights both the price paid and the reward granted. And, again, if the Knicks see this improving their title odds, that's really all that matters.