Knicks about to get second chance at Giannis Antetokounmpo - if they don't mess it up

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz is once again picking up steam, and the New York Knicks should be paying close attention.

As is always the case with top-billed talents rumored to be on the block, the Knickerbockers are seen as a legitimate contender to land the superstar's services. In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Big Apple is the only destination he's been interested in if he were to leave Milwaukee.

This past offseason, reports are that New York inquired about Giannis' availability, though, ultimately, both they and Milwaukee were miles apart on what they believed a proper package would look like, leading to negotiations fizzling out.

Now, months later, Leon Rose and company have a chance at a do-over, and appear to be in the driver's seat toward landing the two-time MVP... if they don't mess things up, of course.

Knicks must learn from past mistakes to strike on Giannis trade

As has always been the case in trade negotiations, assuming the Knicks once again pursue Giannis, they should be looking to get the best deal possible. With that said, there's a difference between trying to find a fair trade and absolutely low-balling the opposing ball club into feeling disrespected.

This same front office has a track record of doing the latter.

From their antics with Milwaukee this past summer to their failures in luring Donovan Mitchell (who was also rumored to be a "New York or bust" trade target) from the Utah Jazz back in 2022, Leon Rose has been far from the shmoozer many were hoping he'd be upon taking over the reins half a decade ago.

At this point, there's no telling what would need to be parted with in order to strike on a Giannis blockbuster. Frankly, there's not even an official word on whether he's actively looking to be traded -- Shams Charania has only reported that the superstar and Milwaukee are "discussing" what their best path forward is.

However, in a wide-open Eastern Conference and with legitimate title aspirations for the first time since the 1990s, everything but Jalen Brunson should be on the table in negotiations.

We're talking a large package involving rotation players and as many first and second-round picks as necessary heading outbound.

For a proven champion who, still at just 30 years old, is posting averages of 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks on 63.9 percent shooting from the floor and a career-best 43.5 percent shooting from deep, coughing up such a haul should come with minimal hesitation considering their painfully obvious win-now mentality.