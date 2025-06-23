Knicks fans ready to say goodbye to guard in free agency

The Knicks' decision to stay out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes indicated their core will be returning for what will be a championship-or-bust season. While there likely will be no big shakeup, it is not to say that the Knicks don't have important decisions to make with their bench and end of their roster. Some of those decisions should be easier than others, like parting ways with veteran guard Cameron Payne.

While Payne provided some valuable depth during the regular season, he played his way out of the rotation in the playoffs, where he shot just 32.4 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three. Rather than bringing Payne back, the Knicks should focus on prioritizing the development of some of their younger guards while adding some proven ball-handlers in free agency.

Developing second-year guards

In the 2024 draft, the Knicks selected Pacome Dadiet with the 25th overall pick before trading three future second-round picks to acquire Tyler Kolek after he was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 34th overall pick.

Neither Dadiet nor Kolek saw much time in their rookie seasons. Dadiet appeared in just 18 games, playing a total of 111 minutes, during which he averaged just 1.7 points, 0.3 assists, and 1 rebound per game. He struggled shooting in his limited playing time, shooting just 32.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three.

Kolek saw slightly more time, appearing in 41 games. While his stats don't jump off the page, he averaged just 2 points, 1.7 assists, and 0.7 rebounds per game, he showed real promise as a passer and playmaker. With Tom Thibodeau now out of the way, both players will likely get an opportunity to earn more minutes in their sophomore seasons.

Adding in free agency

The Knicks will have financial limitations in free agency, considering how expensive their starting lineup is. Still, they will have a taxpayer midlevel exception of roughly $5.7 million and veteran minimums at their disposal.

There are several intriguing free agents that the Knicks front office should give a serious look at. Tyus Jones is one of the best passers on the planet and would be an ideal backup for Jalen Brunson and a roster that struggled with ball security in the playoffs. There is also Luke Kennard, whose 3-point firepower would greatly improve a team that ranked 27th in 3-point volume in the regular season.

If Jones and Kennard prove to be too expensive, there are plenty of cheaper options worth looking at. Chris Paul is one of the league's most respected floor generals who would also be an exceptional mentor to the Knicks' younger players. Then you have proven veterans like Spencer Dinwiddie. Regardless of which direction they go in, fans should be prepared to wave goodbye to Payne.