Knicks fans are dying laughing at Celtics' ownership mess

The Boston Celtics were supposed to be celebrating a dynasty in the making. Instead, they have been unraveling from the top down, and New York Knicks fans should be loving it.

Just months after being bounced by New York in the second round of the playoffs, Boston has lost its superstar, reshuffled half the roster, and now seen its longtime owner, Wyc Grousbeck, step down unexpectedly. The timing could not be better for a Knicks team on the rise.

Grousbeck, who helped guide Boston to two championships and oversaw one of the league’s most consistent front offices, was originally set to remain governor through 2028. But as Shams Charania reported on X, that plan has already changed.

Shams stated this: “Wyc Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor as part of the Boston Celtics' $6.1 billion sale to Bill Chisholm… Chisholm assumes governor title and the transfer will be finalized soon.” That is a big shift, not just in ownership but also in identity.

Boston’s top-down unraveling opens door for Knicks’ ascent

Grousbeck was central to Boston’s modern era. His early exit raises real questions about what comes next. The most major of those being “Can the Celtics keep their championship-caliber structure intact?” It will be hard to tell, but as it stands, all of that uncertainty is unfolding while the Knicks, for once, are finally finding their stride.

New York just extended Mikal Bridges to a new contract, brought in Mike Brown to be their new head coach, and added depth with Jordan Clarkson and Guershon Yabusele. The roster looks much deeper, balanced, and built to last compared to past seasons. They are meant not just to make noise this season, but to compete consistently.

The Celtics roster has been in flux, and the team has been going through it. Jrue Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Kristaps Porzingis was sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal. Luke Kornet signed with the San Antonio Spurs, and Al Horford remains unsigned. Even Georges Niang, who came to Boston briefly as part of the Porzingis deal, was quickly flipped to the Utah Jazz

With all those transactions, and with Jayson Tatum expected to miss the entire season due to the Achilles injury he suffered against New York, the Celtics suddenly do not look like the contender they once were; in fact, they kind of look vulnerable.

Let’s get this clear. This is not about celebrating misfortune. Knicks fans have lived through enough of that to know better. But there’s something refreshing and rare about seeing the roles reversed. For once, New York looks stable and focused. Boston looks scrambled. And in the rivalry that has defined the East for decades, momentum finally feels like it is shifting south.