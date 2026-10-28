Knicks' draft-night Sergio de Larrea trade was another flex by their front office

The New York Knicks have become somewhat infamous for unorthodox-yet-wise moves during Leon Rose's tenure as team president, thus far.

They signed an unproven Jalen Brunson to a deal worth more than $100 million; traded five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges; dealt the fans' favorite young players for OG Anunoby; and moved both their mercurial All-NBA forward, Julius Randle, and beloved Villanova sharpshooter, Donte DiVincenzo, for Karl-Anthony Towns.

They've also been glad to get weird on the margins, even going as far as to use the G-League Draft to retain and rehabilitate an injured Landry Shamet. In an era when the salary cap's aprons are limiting teams' options, Rose — with the support of colleagues like salary cap savant Brock Aller — has been willing to work outside the box.

On the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, the hosts discussed the standout home debut of Dallas Mavericks rookie Sergio de Larrea. The 20-year-old was technically drafted by Rose's Knicks, but got moved to Dallas right after being selected. It seemed like one of New York's typical draft-night deals, moving down or out of their spot for flexibility and future capital. But Tim MacMahon, who's particularly in tune with the Mavericks organization, revealed that it was a smarter gamble than most initially thought.

Knicks took a risk drafting Sergio de Larrea, relying on Mavericks' interest

Before heading to the NBA Draft, de Larrea was playing in Spain's best professional basketball division. He helped his Valencia take down FC Barcelona to win the Liga ACB title days after being selected by the Mavericks. MacMahon told Windhorst, his co-host on the show, that news had spread a bit too far around the league that Dallas had interest in the overseas guard.

"So, the Knicks picked him- basically, the word got out the Mavs wanted him. And the Knicks picked him, and they worked out a deal," MacMahon revealed on the show.

Windhorst went on to note that Mike Schmitz, their former colleague at ESPN and now the General Manager of the Mavericks, first developed his relationship with Team President Masai Ujiri as a result of his consistent interest in international scouting.

While that doesn't guarantee every international prospect a spot on Schmitz and Ujiri's roster, it could help explain why New York was so confident that Dallas' interest in the guard was so legitimate — especially to the extent that they'd be willing to sweeten a deal to bring him in.

The Knicks effectively charged the Mavericks two future second-round draft selections to draft de Larrea with their 30th overall selection. New York, in typical fashion, didn't make a pick at that slot, either. But with the second apron looming over their every move, or lack of movement when it comes to contract negotiations, the reigning champs are under extra pressure to make the most of every dollar, draft selection, and player they have.