Knicks need Mohamed Diawara to be part of Mike Brown's lineup experimentation

Through three games, the New York Knicks have already played 13 different players (including Jaden Akins, who made his NBA debut on Sunday with a 25-second stint). This has happened even though there has been no garbage time yet, and the only injury absence was Jose Alvarado in the third game.

Last season, as a rookie, Mohamed Diawara played in 69 of 82 regular season games. Many expected the 21-year-old to have a large role in Year 2. Remarkably, Diawara is not one of the 13 who have played in at least one of the three games.

After a 0-3 start, Mike Brown is searching for lineup combinations that work. It's time for that experimentation to include Diawara.

Diawara saw ample time as a rookie

Right now, the Knicks could use playable size off the bench. It was a potential issue as soon as Mitchell Robinson left for the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond has already been benched for a second half, and James Wiseman has yet to inspire much confidence.

Enter Diawara. No, he’s not as big as any of the other players just mentioned, but he’s still 6-foot-9. None of New York's other key bench players—Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Jose Alvarado—are taller than 6-foot-5.

With a wingspan of about 7 feet 4 inches, Diawara has a strong chance of making life difficult for the opposing offense. He can be an impact defender, and that will likely show up as he gets more reps.

He’s also proven to be a confident shooter who won’t hesitate to put up outside shots. Diawara shot 36.9 percent from three-point range in his rookie year, and he even had a game in which he attempted 13 triples.

With the backup center issues, it would be nice if he could play as a small-ball five. Brown has never really tried that, and according to Basketball-Reference, he spent only 1 percent his minutes last season at center.

Granted, Diawara isn’t a very strong rebounder. The 51st overall pick also had somewhat of an uneven summer league and preseason. He’s proven, though, that he can play when the games matter more.

A restricted free agent this past offseason, the Knicks quickly brought back Diawara on a four-year deal worth about $11.3 million. With second-apron concerns, it would be nice to see a young, inexpensive player become a factor.

Diawara is New York's best chance for that to happen.