Knicks' Mohamed Diawara appears ready to stop fading into the background

When asked how Pacome Dadiet could secure more minutes, New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown offered simple advice: "Let it fly." It was a straightforward response that spoke to the importance of New York's up-and-comers needing to be more assertive on the offensive end of the floor.

Mohamed Diawara seemed to be listening, as his response to Brown's advice for Dadiet has been taking it himself and ensuring that he doesn't fade into the background of games.

Though Diawara has been more assertive in the past than Dadiet, inconsistency has been an issue nevertheless. That's been on display during the preseason, as Diawara posted eight points in 17 minutes on 4-of-8 shooting during the opener and then attempted just one shot in 13 minutes the next time out.

That trend unfortunately persisted when he attempted a matching one shot in 13 minutes during the Knicks' third preseason game.

Thankfully, Brown's advice for Dadiet came on the day of the Knicks' third outing—and Diawara appears to have taken it to heart. The next time out, he tallied 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Though he was inefficient, he took another 10 attempts in New York's preseason finale with six points on a 2-of-10 mark.

Though efficiency may not always be on Diawara's side during his second NBA season, this assertive mentality is pivotal to the Knicks maximizing his impact and overall value.

Mohamed Diawara is finally asserting himself on offense

Diawara, a 21-year-old second-year player, has showcased the ability to make his mark when he shoots with confidence. Unfortunately, there were a scarce few examples of him being willing to do so during his rookie season in 2025-26.

In fact, Diawara attempted at least six field goals in just 12 of his 69 appearances. Do with this what you will: New York was 10-2 during those 12 games.

It's also worth noting that Diawara shot 36.9 percent on 130 three-point field goal attempts as a first-year player. He not only ranked in the 61st percentile in three-point shot making efficiency, but the 71st percentile in catch-and-shoot three-point shot making efficiency, per Basketball Index.

Based on the fact that he already shot that efficiently as a first-year player, it's advisable for him to be more assertive as his career progresses and the work he puts in to refine his shooting ideally pays off.

Diawara still has other issues that he'll need to resolve, including his poor isolation defense. He ranked in the 61st percentile in off-ball chaser defense, however, and offers intriguing versatility and untapped on-ball potential at 6'9" and 225 pounds with a 7'4" wingspan.

Thankfully, the first step in his development into a more dependable player appears to be underway as Diawara heeds Brown's advice and begins to assert himself as a scorer in the preseason.