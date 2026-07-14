Mohamed Diawara's disastrous summer league may have come to an end

It took three summer league outings for the New York Knicks to have any type of offensive continuity, but it finally happened in their 86-75 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. This came after New York averaged only 57 points in their first two games.

Absent from Monday’s win was Mohamed Diawara. He sat out due to with a left ring finger injury, which was seen taped up as he sat on the bench. It seems like Diawara’s summer league might be over after two appearances, which did not go well for the second-year player.

Diawara has made just one field goal in the summer league

It wasn’t all terrible for Diawara in his two outings. He made some nice passes as he was forced into more ball-handling responsibilities with no true point guard. Not having that lead guard though made it more difficult for him to get shots up that he feels comfortable with. Still, expectations were for him to often look like the best player on the floor. That didn’t really happen.

The 21-year-old made just one field goal over his two appearances. That came on 14 attempts, 10 of which were three-pointers (his one make was a three). It also isn’t the greatest look that New York’s offense was finally able to get it going in summer league with him sidelined (Pacôme Dadiet also sat out Monday).

The Knicks have just two summer league games remaining. They are taking on the Warriors on Thursday. Currently 1-2, New York won’t be one of the four teams advancing to the summer league playoffs. They will play a consolation game sometime between July 17-19.

With Diawara’s finger being taped up, it wouldn’t be surprising if he also sits out both of their last two summer league contests. It would certainly put an end to a disappointing experience for him in Las Vegas. And if that's the case, he won't be seen on the floor for a game again until preseason kicks off in early October.

Looking at their summer league roster, Diawara has the best chance of cracking their rotation in the regular season. As a rookie, Diawara had his moments where he received regular playing time and mostly performed well.

It’s not a huge area of concern, but it would have been nice to see him make more of an impact in summer league. The Knicks clearly believe in him as evidenced by giving Diawara a four-year contract this offseason (the last year is a team option).

The hope is that this eventually will all be forgotten because Diawara is providing valuable minutes in the regular season. He has the talent to make it happen.