Knicks’ depth is already being put to ultimate test

The New York Knicks have been lauded for the depth they added over the offseason. But just how deep are they? The latest updates on Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson guarantee that we’re about to find out.

Neither Hart nor Robinson participated in the team’s most recent practice, per the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winsfield. Head coach Mike Brown is apparently “unsure” of their availability for opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is a less-than-ideal spot to be. Especially considering the context.

We know the Knicks plan to load-manage Robinson throughout the regular season. That’s a smart strategy given his injury history, and how much the team apparently wants to play him alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. But having to load-manage him already, when he logged under 45 minutes total in the preseason, and hasn’t played a game in nearly two weeks? That feels at least slightly ominous.

The entire Hart situation, meanwhile, is getting all sorts of awkward. His back injury wasn’t considered serious when he suffered it during the preseason-opener. Almost three weeks later, he still isn’t practicing? Yikes.

It’s next man up for the Knicks…already

Mike Brown may be planning to run his rotation differently from Tom Thibodeau, but he’s already shifting to Thibs’ notorious “next man up” mentality.

Robinon’s workload management feels pretty easy to cover up. Brown has hinted that he’ll start games using Ariel Hukporti beside Towns, presumably to preserve continuity with the bench rotation. He also has the option of Guerschon Yabusele, and we can’t forget about KAT-at-the-5 arrangements, either.

Hart’s back issues are a little more complicated. The Knicks do not have another true wing coming off the bench, unless they are planning to use sophomore Pacome Dadiet, or rookie Mohamed Diawara.

Any time Hart misses likely increases the importance of dual-big looks—which, again, thin out if Robinson also isn’t available—as well as three-guard combinations. Brown did not shy away from the triple-guard setup during the preseason, and even experimented with a Jalen Brunson-Jordan Clarkson backcourt duo. (Related: The latter did not go well.)

Landry Shamet suddenly looms large here. He is more of a guard, but has shown he will scrap on defense, particularly guarding on the ball. His capacity to hold up at the 3, in lineups with just one of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, may dictate a chunk of the Knicks’ early fate.

The Knicks will be plumbing the depths of their rotation

None of this takes into account the questions New York faced prior to these uncomfortable Hart and Robinson situations. Chief among those uncertainties is what happens at backcourt point guard.

Malcolm Brogdon’s sudden retirement threw the organization for a whirl. He was considered a heavy favorite to land a roster spot, and provide a ball-handling stabilizer off the bench. That option is gone now, and it’s not clear to whom the responsibility will fall.

Tyler Kolek is the best passer on the team, but he lacks experience, and the jumper is a work-in-progress. Deuce McBride brings shooting and defense, but isn’t a traditional playmaker. Clarkson is overtaxed as a primary playmaker. Hart himself could have been in line to sponge up some secondary point guard reps.

Curve balls are part and parcel of the NBA season. The Knicks are merely encountering them earlier than they’d like—and probably expected. But their depth has been touted as a strength following the offseason. We’re about to find out, perhaps right away, whether that’s true.