Knicks’ biggest improvement will look so much better under Mike Brown

The New York Knicks made a change that nobody saw coming shortly after they lost to the Pacers in Game 7 of the conference finals — they fired Tom Thibodeau. After a few weeks full of drama about who would be the next head coach, they hired Mike Brown. One of the biggest changes that fans will see with Brown in charge is that he'll actually play the bench.

It's not that Thibodeau didn't play the bench, but he didn't have a deep rotation. Brown will, as he said at media day, that the Knicks' rotation will consist of nine to 10 players.

New York added to its bench over the offseason, signing Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson to standard deals. The Knicks also signed Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, and Garrison Mathews to training camp deals, as well as other lesser-known players, but Brogdon retired on Wednesday, so he's out of New York's bench rotation.

The Knicks currently have one roster spot open that could go to Shamet or Mathews, or they could keep both by making a trade. Pacôme Dadiet seems to be the likeliest trade candidate, especially now that Brogdon, who was supposed to be the backup point guard, is gone. New York needs to keep Tyler Kolek.

Without going too deep into what the final roster will look like (that decision will be made by Saturday at 5 p.m. ET), it's just nice to know that Brown will utilize the bench.

Mike Brown will actually use the Knicks' depth

Mikal Bridges, who has never missed an NBA game in his career, suggested last season that Thibodeau cut down on the starters' minutes and turn to the bench. He said so not only to help keep starters as fresh as possible for the playoffs, but he believed the bench deserved more run.

Bridges, who averaged 37 minutes per game last season, should see his wish from last season finally come true. Thibodeau has been criticized throughout his past coaching stops for running his starters into the ground, and while there was some truth to that, it is overblown. However, when Bridges, of all players, felt the need to point it out, that should've been enough of a sign.

The Knicks are entering the season with championship aspirations (again). The front office made a series of moves over the summer to boost the team's depth, without fans wondering how much it'd really matter under Thibodeau. New York has a new coach whom it is banking on helping the Knicks evolve — and the bench will be part of that.