Ultimate Knicks death lineup ironically one they should never start again

Over the last two seasons, the New York Knicks have leaned heavily on their starting five. Even when new head coach Mike Brown started the 2025-26 campaign off with the group that proved most effective in last year's playoffs, it only took a couple of months for them to switch back.

Mike Brown definitely knows the value of a "death lineup" from his time with the Golden State Warriors. The fix for his Knicks might not be all that different. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns should close – not start – games for New York.

And the data backs it up.

Knicks' struggling starters should be secret weapon, not main attack

Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, or whichever reserve has the hot hand that night can continue to relieve a struggling starter when necessary. But the lineup shouldn't continue to start throughout the postseason.

The Knicks' starting lineup consists of who most believe are the team's five-best players. So what gives? It wouldn't be true to say that the lineup is completely ineffective or that it makes no sense for Brown to continue to return to that well. But going into the Knicks' contest, and eventual win, against the Memphis Grizzlies, a clear case was presented for the starting five becoming the "closing five."

Ahead of that game on April 1, the Knicks' starters had posted a -13.0 net rating in the first quarter of games since their win over the Utah Jazz on December 5. Those were the results of a sample size that included 399 possessions. In 88 fourth quarter possessions, the lineup has delivered a +11.1 net rating in the same stretch of time.

Knicks starters in 399 1Q poss:

109.8 OffRtg, -13.0 NetRtg since 12/5



NYK starters in 88 4Q poss:

137.5 OffRtg, +11.1 NetRtg since 12/5



Dating back to start of ‘24-‘25:



Starters in 1252 1Q poss:

110.8 OffRtg, -4.5 NetRtg



Starters in 523 4Q/OT poss:

127.5 OffRtg, +4.3 NetRtg — max (@MaxWildstein) April 1, 2026

This trend goes all the way back to the start of last season, too. It's not the result of the actions of any one starter, reserve, or even coach. Twitter user @MaxWildstein pointed out that the lineup carries a -4.5 net rating in 1,250 first quarter possessions, and a +4.3 net rating in the 523 possessions up to that point that occurred during the fourth quarter or overtime of any given game.

It makes sense that Mitchell Robinson was moved to the bench in the midst of the execution of the load management plan designed to get him to the playoffs healthy. Now that the Knicks are just about there, though, it might be time to consider pivoting back to the rim-protecting 7-footer.

Robinson's steady presence down low allows Towns to shift to the 4-spot, which Brown has recently discussed making easier for the All-Star big man. But in reality, it doesn't truly matter which reserve assumes a starting spot. And while Hart is most often suggested by fans as the starter that should go to the bench, it might not actually matter which starter gives their spot up, either.

It's simply become clear that this specific five-man grouping shouldn't continue to start games: even if they're still the lineup that closes them most often.