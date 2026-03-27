Concerning Knicks trend shows what they miss most about Deuce McBride

One of the immediate changes that Mike Brown made to the New York Knicks' offense was their 3-point volume. While the team often spoke of prioritizing 3-pointers in seasons past, they weren't actually getting them up at a high rate compared to other teams.

In recent weeks, though, the Knicks have been without standout reserve guard Miles McBride. He's one of the team's best on-ball defenders, which Brown himself has supported, and also most devastating 3-point shooters. After averaging 38.5 and 39.1 3-pointers per game in January and February, the Knicks are taking just 34.6 per game in March after their loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

In that very loss, the Knicks made just 11 of 29 attempts from behind the 3-point line. After averaging just 34.0 attempts per game last season, the team is close to delivering a similar figure for the month of March.

While it might be in part because they're nearing the end of an 82-game grind, it's certainly a good reminder that McBride's integral contributions to this group go far beyond what he does on the defensive side of the court.

Knicks are missing McBride most from behind the 3-point arc

The 25-year-old had made 42% of his 3-point attempts on the year thus far before needing surgery for a sports hernia, an injury that's sidelined him for almost 30 games. He was one of their more impactful marksmen from behind the line, particularly because of his willingness to let 3-point shots fly.

McBride was averaging 6.9 attempts per game from beyond the arc in 35 games thus far this season. His defense, especially because of his physicality, has made him a "winning player" for years. It's likely still his best attribute, if you had to stack them up.

But you don't: McBride brings them all to the table. And his 3-point shooting might just be the area of the game in which the Knicks miss him most right now.

Shamet's absence is compounding McBride's, too

Veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet missing the last few games hasn't helped either. He's the other player, alongside McBride, that Brown has been glad to credit as one of the team's best on-ball defenders. He's also one of the team's more reliable 3-point shooters, just like McBride.

Without the pair of trusty reserves, both of which have closed numerous games for the team this year when healthy, it's clear why New York's 3-point volume has decreased. But it can't decrease this starkly, even if one or both of McBride or Shamet continue to miss some time.