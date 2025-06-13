Knicks' best option to replace Tom Thibodeau is name fans won't expect

New York Knicks fans hoped the front office had a plan in place when they shockingly fired Tom Thibodeau on June 3, but that hasn't been the case. One name that fans never envisioned being part of the process is Sam Cassell, who is Joe Mazzulla's lead assistant.

The Knicks have reached out to at least five current NBA head coaches, and all five teams denied their request to speak with each coach, including their top option, Jason Kidd. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Thursday that New York is "focused" on two candidates (subscription required) with whom the team doesn't need permission to speak, Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins. Both coaches were fired during the 2024-25 season.

The organization could also consider hiring a first-time head coach, and if that's the case, they should speak with Cassell. The Knicks reportedly want a coach who played in the league, and Cassell fits that bill. Houston drafted Cassell in 1993, and he spent 15 years in the league, with his career ending in Boston during the 2007-08 season, marking his third and final championship as a player.

The Celtics hired Cassell as Mazzulla's assistant in the 2023 offseason, so he was part of the team that won the 2024 title. Along with Boston, the 55-year-old has been an assistant for the Sixers, Clippers, and Wizards.

Knicks should speak with Sam Cassell about head coach vacancy

It might seem counterintuitive for New York to hire a first-time head coach when its goal is to win a championship sooner rather than later, but look at how the search has panned out thus far. SNY's Ian Begley reported that it could be a while until the Knicks name their next head coach. The front office needs to evaluate every option, including Cassell.

He has championship experience, as a player and an assistant. He's spent the past two seasons learning under Mazzulla, who Boston hired in 2023 after he previously served as the interim coach following Ime Udoka's dismissal. Mazzulla had coaching experience at the collegiate level and in the G League, but hadn't been a head coach at the highest level. It helped that he was an interim first, proving why he deserved the job. The Knicks could still look to that situation as a potential blueprint.

Jayson Tatum said last year that Cassell talks nonstop and is very animated, and you can tell how true those words are if you watch the assistant on the sidelines. Ironically, he could be the voice New York is looking for.

It wouldn't hurt to speak with Cassell, allowing him to outline what he would do to elevate the Knicks to the level they aspire to reach. Don't overlook him, Leon.