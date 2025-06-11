Knicks head coaching disaster just reached a new low after latest update

The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau without a successor lined up, or even a clear plan in place, for that matter. First, their requests to speak with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and Rockets coach Ime Udoka were both denied by the organizations. Now their request to speak with Mavericks' head coach Jason Kidd about the position has also been denied, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania:

The New York Knicks requested permission Wednesday morning to speak to Mavericks coach Jason Kidd – and Dallas gave a firm rejection, sources tell ESPN. Knicks have been denied now on Kidd, Minnesota's Chris Finch and Houston's Ime Udoka. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2025

There is simply no defending an organization whose plan was to fire the coach that took them deeper in the playoffs than any coach was able to in the last 25 years with the intention of poaching a head coach who is contractually obligated to another team.

I have remained steadfast that relieving Thibodeau was the right decision, but if it was done with the hope that they could find a better coach by simply asking other organizations if they could take theirs, then not only was firing Thibodeau the wrong decision, it is borderline malpractice.

Should anyone be shocked?

By firing Thibodeau, the Knicks made it clear that they are in the mindset of championship or bust. You don't part with a coach that took you to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals unless your minimum expectation is to make it all the way to the NBA finals.

That is an aggressive pitch when trying to attract a head coach, let alone coaches who already have secure positions. Ime Udoka just led a young Rockets team that is loaded with talent to the number two seed in a loaded Western Conference. Chris Finch has coached the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances and is set up for long-term success with Anthony Edwards on his roster.

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd is one season removed from leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals and is lined up to sign an extension that will have him coaching Cooper Flagg (unless something goes incredibly wrong on draft night) for years to come.

What did the Knicks' front office really think they were going to accomplish here? That successful head coaches in great spots were going to drop everything for a position with little to no security? That is either delusional or, again, borderline malpractice on their part.

Could Kidd provide a lifeline?

The one hope the Knicks may still have, and this is based purely on hypotheticals, is if Kidd forces his way out of Dallas. Now, I would find that unlikely for all of the reasons I discussed above. But if Kidd wants the pressure of the position, wants to be reunited with Jalen Brunson, or finds his relationships with the Mavericks' front office to be severed following the Luka Doncic trade, he could force his way to New York.

For the Knicks, that might be the saving grace in what has been an embarrassing week following the dismissal of Thibodeau. In all likelihood, though, they will instead request permission from another organization to interview another great coach in another great spot. Only time will tell.