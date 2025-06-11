If an NBA team is going to fire a head coach who just made the conference finals, it must have a concrete plan in place for who and what comes next. The New York Knicks clearly didn't get this memo. And now, they have multiple omelettes' worth of egg on their face.

New York dismissed Tom Thibodeau without an actual plan, a decision that already looked bad but somehow looks much, much worse following the latest update from ESPN's Shams Charania:

The New York Knicks requested permission to speak to Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka for their head coaching job, but were denied on both, sources tell ESPN. Knicks could request permission for other current head coaches too. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2025

"Knicks could request permission for other current head coaches too" is equal parts hilarious and hopeless. It doesn't just suggest that the Minnesota Timberwolves' Chris Finch and Houston Rockets' Ime Udoka are part of the due-diligence process. It implies that New York is focusing predominantly on candidates who aren't really candidates at all, because they already have a job.

This is a harrowing development for the franchise, and its fans. Either the Knicks are truly deluded enough to believe they can poach head coaches from exceptional teams at their leisure, or these names feigned interest in New York's gig to establish leverage for lucrative extensions with their current squads.

It would be one thing if this were the end of it—if this were rock bottom. It might not be. And that's terrifying.

The Knicks aren't done getting rejected

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is among the other currently employed "candidates" the Knicks are expected to try hiring. Guess what? This pursuit will end in more rejection.

Though the Mavs have not made their stance publicly clear, they are expected to tell New York to take a hike, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Christian Clark. This same report also adds that "Kidd, ultimately, is hoping to parlay the Knicks’ interest into a lucrative contract extension." Congratulations to New York on becoming a stalking horse, and getting head coaches who aren't their own paid.

Don't worry, though, because as Shams hints at, the ridiculousness may not be over. Perhaps the Knicks ask the Miami Heat for permission to speak with Erik Spoelstra. Or maybe they inquire about JJ Redick's availability with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While they're at it, they might as well ask the Indiana Pacers about Rick Carlisle, and the Oklahoma City Thunder about Mark Daigneault. Maybe they even ask the security guard at the Pearly Gates if they can speak with Red Auerbach.

This Knicks coaching search is a farce

Please do not let the Knicks hide behind the cover of due diligence, or "We're just asking questions." This entire process is a farcical dumpster fire. Everyone in charge of spearheading it should be ashamed.

Tom Thibodeau wasn't perfect, but he wasn't this team's biggest problem, either. Beyond that, he was also, you know, a solid option they already employed. And they kicked him to the curb for the chance to...get rejected by every unavailable name on their wish list. Cool, cool, cool.

At its most charitable, the Knicks' post-Thibs plan speaks to how low they were on him. They would rather wade through long-shot candidates, accept whoever they can get afterwards, and still be better for wear because of it. That is...something. And it's probably not something good.

At its worst, though, this coaching search is a return to comical, cosmical incompetence. And before you rule that out, here's a word of advice: Don't.

The Leon Rose-led front office deserves the benefit of the doubt. The forever-lurking, now-apparently-back-to-meddling, petulant nepo-baby James Dolan does not. His involvement in exit interviews and firing Thibs was uncomfortable in the first place.

Amid one of the least-practical, categorically inexplicable coaching searches in recent memory, it now feels more foreboding than ever.