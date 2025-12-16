Knicks may end up being gifted Giannis if Bucks rumors are true

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly determined to avoid trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. And in doing so, they might wind up swinging a move that pushes him right into the arms of the New York Knicks no later than next offseason.

In Jake Fischer’s latest intel round-up over at The Stein Line, he reports “Milwaukee is messaging that it wants to be buyers at this deadline to try” getting more help for Giannis. A rival general manager even tells Fischer that “the Bucks have convinced [Giannis] that ‘they’re going big-game hunting.’”

If you’re wondering whether the Bucks have the assets to go “big-game hunting,” well, you’re not alone. And the answer is no. That reality is reflected in the names Fischer links them to, which include Zach LaVine, Jerami Grant, Andrew Wiggins, and Dejounte Murray.

Knicks fans should have already been in love with Milwaukee’s current intentions. This latest update should leave everyone in New York downright smitten.

The Knicks could greatly benefit from the Bucks’ shortsightedness

There is little question that someone like LaVine could help the Bucks alleviate the offensive workload on Giannis’ shoulders, or that Wiggins would arm them with the big, mobile wing defender they currently do not employ. Neither them nor anyone else mentioned by Fischer fit the spirit of “big-game hunting.”

Acquiring any of these names will make the Bucks better—assuming they’re healthy. They are not bridging the galaxy-wide gap currently separating Milwaukee from title contention.

If the Bucks wind up burning assets to land one of them, it might buy enough goodwill with Giannis to keep him past the deadline. But his future will invariably be top-of-mind, again, over the summer, at which time Milwaukee will have even fewer outs to explore.

All of which is great news to the Knicks.

While some of their assets are being undervalued at the moment, we can all freely admit they’ll never have the absolute best offer for Giannis. Their biggest asset is his apparent desire to play for them. That preference will carry more weight over the summer, when he will be just one year out from free agency (2027-28 player option).

This cannot be overstated enough. Nor can the stark difference in what New York can include for Giannis during the offseason. None of its current packages can feature a single first-round pick. The Knicks can bake in up to two first-rounders over the summer.

All these little things matter to New York

It would be a stretch to say the Knicks become favorites to land Giannis if the Bucks go and mortgage more of their future for an uninspiring short-term gain. Plus, there are scenarios in which Milwaukee doesn’t surrender future assets by the deadline.

Take the Bucks’ interest in LaVine. He might be on their radar precisely because the Sacramento Kings would be happy to move him without receiving draft equity. In this case, Milwaukee’s outlook undergoes a dramatic overhaul. It could net a difference-maker in LaVine, and still be on pace to have three first-round picks to trade over the summer for an actual big fish.

Even if the Bucks do embrace a shortsighted move that eats into their offseason assets, the Knicks must contend with other suitors wielding better offers. But this entire process isn’t about positioning New York as the overwhelming favorite. It’s about seeing whether the Giannis-Milwaukee dynamics play out this season in a way that increases the Knicks’ odds of bagging him at all.

And while a lot can change between now and the February 5 deadline, the way everything’s unfolding at the moment is nothing if not a win for New York.