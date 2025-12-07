Deuce McBride left the New York Knicks’ Sunday afternoon win over the Orlando Magic late in the third quarter with a left ankle injury, and did not return. Initial x-rays have since come back negative, but the team must now wait with bated breath for additional testing—the results of which could define their focus and urgency at the trade deadline.

This is not an attempt to overstate the severity of McBride’s injury, which he suffered on a left-handed drive to the basket. On the contrary, with the caveat we have no MDs around these parts, it seems that the Knicks and Deuce avoided the worst-case scenarios. He was able to stay in the game for free throws, and walked off the court under his own volition.

Sources: New York Knicks guard Miles McBride had an x-ray on his left ankle, which was negative. Deuce will have an MRI tomorrow for further evaluation.



McBride came into today's game averaging career-highs in points (12) and 3-point percentage (46.2).

Instead, this is more like a harrowing what-if possibility. What if McBride actually has to miss time? He’s become too important to the team, at both ends, to write off any potential absence as just another bump in the road.

Beyond that, even if he doesn’t wind up missing games, the Knicks just got a taste of the other guard depth on the roster. And it’s not pretty.

Deuce’s impact on the Knicks is has only grown

After some spotty shooting to begin the year, Deuce settled into a scorching-hot heater entering Sunday’s tilt. Over his previous six games, he downed more than 64 percent of his threes on seven attempts. That is mind-meltingly ridiculous.

Even after going 0-of-5 from deep against the Magic, McBride is drilling north of 44 percent of his treys for the season. Just as important as the efficiency is the volume. He is taking 8.2 three-pointers per 36 minutes. That leads the Knicks.

This doesn’t begin to consider his defense, which remains mission critical. He is the Knicks’ best point-of-attack stopper, and someone who permits both OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to play the gaps rather than spend so much time guarding on-ball.

Deuce ensures New York can have at least two decidedly above-average perimeter pests on the floor for most of the game. And when Mike Brown is able to play all three? Forget about it. When Deuce, OG, and Bridges are on the court together, the Knicks are notching a defensive rating 5.8 points better than the league average, and that’s after maxing out three-point-luck adjustments, according to databallr.

Knicks just got reminded of how thin they can be

Whether Deuce misses time ultimately may not matter. The Knicks need another body in the backcourt either way.

Landry Shamet’s shoulder injury already hollowed the rotation. New York is now uncomfortably reliant on sophomore Tyler Kolek, and the ever-streaky Jordan Clarkson.

A healthy McBride himself isn’t even the perfect version of what the Knicks need most. They struggle to bring the ball up against more physical teams. Jalen Brunson is the lone player who can do it consistently. Bridges, Deuce, Clarkson, Kolek, et al. are all imperfect alternatives.

Anybody familiar with this space knows yours truly has been calling for New York to prioritize the acquisition of another big wing. I stand by it. But this doesn’t diminish the need for another guard.

The Knicks, it seems, need multiple trades to adequately deepen the rotation for the postseason. If they can’t net a proven ball-handler, replicating what they get from McBride is even more paramount. He alleviates degrees of pressure as a tertiary option, and floor-spacer. And in the event he does miss time, the urgency to strike on the trade market will only grow.