Key to Knicks unlocking full offensive potential might not be what fans think

One of New York's most obvious changes after switching head coaches from Tom Thibodeau to Mike Brown is their offensive shot selection. Under Brown, the Knicks are taking five more 3-pointers per game through Monday. The increase in reliance on the most volatile shot is leading to higher highs and lower lows on the offensive end.

While the Knicks certainly have the sharpshooting to let it fly from downtown more often, they need to pair it with defensive consistency. An offensive game plan that breeds both electrifying runs and cold streaks needs to have stability on the other end of the court.

After the Knicks' victory over the Warriors, in a game players described as too close for comfort, New York ranks fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage (37.2%). They remain in the top-10 in points per game, and the top-5 in points allowed per game. This squad can absolutely contend for a title, most of the time.

Fans are growing tired of Knicks' Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde routine

This New York team has shown inconsistency in all aspects of the game. They've blown-out title contenders such as the Nuggets and Celtics; they've lost to tanking squads like the Pacers and needed huge comebacks against the Rockets and Warriors.

Playing down to lesser opponents is certainly not the Knicks' only flaw, they're also a different team at home (24-9) than on the road (20-16). To add to their uncertainty, their two all-stars have shown the ability to disappear as well. Karl-Anthony Towns has filled the stat sheet with alarmingly low shot counts and point totals throughout the season, while Jalen Brunson has worried fans with uncharacteristic scoring numbers recently.

Mike Brown's offensive philosophy has never been a secret, he wants the Knicks to shoot from deep early and often. Before the season, Brown made it clear that he planned to use New York's lethal shooters accordingly.

“I mean if we get 40 [threes] I’m cool with it. If we get 40-plus, I’m cool with it. But they’ve gotta be good threes. We’ve got a couple of guys that we’ll allow to dance with it and let it go, and they know who they are. But if we play like we’re capable of, with pace, especially spacing, and the paint touches... We should generate a lot of catch-and-shoot threes,” the coach said in September 2025.

New York needs to play 48 minutes of good defense more often

If the Knicks are planning on living and dying by 3-pointers on one end of the floor, they need to be sturdy and reliable on the other. The Knicks' comeback win over the Warriors should be all the proof they need.

New York gave up 35 points in the first quarter, leaving them chasing Golden State from behind for the majority of the game. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns led their squad to 38 points in the third quarter alone, demonstrating how dangerous they can be when things are rolling.

If the Knicks simply played the defense they are capable of from the start, the team more than likely would have taken care of business against a depleted opponent instead of needing to scratch and claw for the win.

New York absolutely has the shooting ability to succeed in Mike Brown's offense. They've shown it all season. By cleaning up poor defensive quarters, stretches, and games to counter offensive uncertainty, though, they can unlock their true potential in this system.