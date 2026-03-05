Mike Brown reveals surprising hidden factor behind the Knicks' success

The Knicks have the best defense in the league over their past 19 games, leading the entire NBA in defensive rating (103). They have won 15 of those 19 games, making them one of the hottest teams of the month.

After recent victories, Mike Brown has emphasized the importance of the team's transition defense. He highlighted New York's success in that area again after the Knicks' win over the Raptors.

"To hold a team like that who gets out in transition the way they do to 37 points in the second half is a pretty good half defensively," said Brown. "Especially when they had 13 points for the game when it comes to fast break points."

Brown has pointed to transition defense after big wins before

The Knicks held the Spurs to a season low of 89 points in early March. Mike Brown emphasized the team improving their transition defense as a turning point in the win, noting that it even helped lead to offensive success.

"To start the game, they had got 11 of their first 19 points in transition," said Brown. "Our guys did a better job of cleaning that area up, once that started to happen, we started taking the right shots."

This squad has one of the best offenses in the league, ranking in the top three for points per possession and within the top 10 in points per game. Recently, they've paired that offensive fire with defensive changes that are working, elevating the team's consistency and ceiling.

New York was ranked in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating for most of the start of the season. Their defensive dominance throughout the past 19 games has elevated the squad all the way into the top seven in terms of defensive rating for the season.

It's all about defense for the Knicks in the playoffs

We know this team can score with the best. The numbers support it, and Mike Brown has emphasized his confidence in the offense all season long.

The difference-maker in the latter parts of the regular season and postseason is going to be the Knicks' defensive presence. New York's coach stressed that yet again while discussing their hot streak on that end.

"Our defense has gotten better," said Brown. "To be able to know that you can hang your hat on that end of the floor is going to be huge for us."

It is evident that Mike Brown is specifically focusing on transition defense, attributing turning points in victories to that area. His focal point is enhancing the team's defensive play overall.

This Knicks group has juxtaposed their elite offense with subpar defense for most of the regular season. If they can continue to climb up the defensive ranks, though, New York can elevate their postseason presence to match their already high expectations.