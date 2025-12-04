If the New York Knicks decide that Karl-Anthony Towns is not the long-term answer, the most realistic star they can pivot to is not Giannis Antetokounmpo. It is Anthony Davis.

That idea has gained real traction around the league, with many analysts considering the possible move. Even Max Kellerman came on as a guest of The Bill Simmons Podcast and noted, “the Knicks trade that’s not as complicated is AD.”

Those words land because Knicks fans have been talking themselves into Giannis for what seems like many years. The unrest in Milwaukee and the idea that New York could truly swing for the fences is a dream scenario. But the reality is that prying Giannis away from the Bucks would require layers of luck and leverage the Knicks might not currently have.

Anthony Davis might be in Knicks' realm of possibility

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, sits in that rare zone where a star has value but also questions, and where a team might actually listen. And if the Knicks reach a point where Towns no longer fits what they are building, Davis becomes the one star-for-star swap that checks both the basketball and organizational boxes.

The Knicks did not trade for Towns as a long-term development project, they wanted immediate impact, and there is a reason they have not extended his contract. Availability has always hovered around him like a shadow. After three seasons of perfect attendance since being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, he played just 188 of 328 games from 2019 to 2023.

Health issues aside, the main reason to consider this trade is due to the defensive concerns, especially in high-leverage playoff moments. You add that in, and you start to understand why New York might consider another pivot if their ceiling feels capped.

KAT gives elite shooting and spacing, but the Knicks are trying to build a contender around Jalen Brunson’s toughness and two-way standard. If Towns does not fully fit that identity, the front office has to be prepared to make a difficult decision.

Davis brings his own injury history but, when healthy, he embodies everything coaches value: rim protection, versatility, defensive dominance, and a big-game presence.

In 2023–24, Davis played 76 games with the Los Angeles Lakers: his most ever. He earned All-NBA and All-Defensive honors, averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game before being traded. Even in limited action with Dallas, he is still producing at a high level: 21.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 53.7% shooting.

At 10-6, New York is certainly good. But it is hard to win without a defensive beast, and OG Anunoby's availability is becoming a question mark of its own. Giannis is the fantasy: Davis is the star who might actually be attainable.