Josh Hart is quickly silencing doubters with a single finger

The New York Knicks started their season off with some unexpected bad news. Josh Hart had surgery on his finger and was expected to recover by the start of the season. When he showed up to media day with an enlarged finger and told reporters would require him to play with a splint for the entirety of the season, fans were concerned.

After a brutal start to the season as a 3-point shooter, though, Hart has been on fire in the month of December. It's unlocking the Knicks' offense and quieting the many offseason concerns surrounding his health.

Hart's surprise improvement is elevating the Knicks' offense

The Knicks' do-it-all veteran started the season two of 14 from 3-point land before a hot streak in early November. However, it wasn't until late November that Hart truly began to find some rhythm as a shooter.

In his last eight games, he's made 20 of his 44 3-point attempts. That's a 45.5% conversion rate on an average of 5.5 attempts per game, a welcome combination of accuracy and volume for New York.

Whether the splint has magical properties or is rendering him unable to overthink his shot, Hart is somehow benefitting from this. This 3-point efficiency would be a career-high for him if it held through the season.

Hart's recent success has lifted his season average to 4.0 attempts per game from distance on 39.8% efficiency through Thursday. With Mitchell Robinson coming off of the bench to maximize his impact given his health restrictions, head coach Mike Brown has been starting the 30-year-old Hart instead.

Robinson and Hart are typically similar in that both improve any lineup's rebounding but not its spacing. This version of Hart, though, is helping open up driving lanes for his teammates.

Hart's shooting clears the way for Jalen Brunson

In the 2024-25 season, Brunson made 60.7% of his attempts at the rim (within five feet of the basket). The Knicks leaned on him heavily to create offense and he delivered an offensive-EPM of +4.3, more impactful than 98% of other NBA players. Brown, however, came into this season with an emphasis on creating easier shots for Brunson, both inside and outside of the 3-point arc.

The extent to which Hart, with his improved shooting, and other Knicks like Deuce McBride have helped the Knicks' stars succeed is significant. Through 22 games, Brunson is making 64.9% of his rim attempts this season. That's in the league's 53rd percentile while his efficiency at the rim last season measured out in the 36th.

No NBA player can will another to make more shots, but they can create more space for them on the court. Hart is doing just that for his squad amid this scorching hot stretch from downtown.