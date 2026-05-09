Josh Hart dismantles flawed Mikal Bridges narrative with simple reality check

Entering Game 6 of the first round series between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, Mikal Bridges looked the part of public enemy No. 1. Every media platform seemed to include someone calling the Knicks' polarizing trade for Bridges one of the worst in NBA history, with more value being placed on the draft picks lost than the impact he'd made on the court.

Knicks veteran Josh Hart never shared the concerns of those who couldn't reconcile the picks that could've been with the reality that is, explaining that Bridges is not a player he needs to worry about.

The narrative has changed dramatically over the past four games, as Bridges helped close out the Atlanta Hawks and is now in the midst of a stellar series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The sudden narrative shift is fueled in no small part by the tremendous defense he's played against All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, Hart had nothing but praise for how Bridges has defended Maxey and the offensive value he's continued to provide.

“He’s doing an amazing job. That’s a tough task, a tall order. The way he is able to maneuver and navigate screens, do all those things, and on top of that, give us good shots, good minutes and a good quality of executing on the offensive end is great."

Hart continued, explaining that Bridges isn't the type of teammate who he ever worries about in regard to showing up and providing the Knicks with quality.

“Kal is one of those guys, I never worry about him because he’s going to bring it every game. He’s going to take each matchup personal,” Hart said. “When he gets into that mindset and that mode he’s a heck of a player.”

With the baseline of tremendous defensive value and the upside of explosive offensive performances, Bridges is a dynamic force that critics never seemed to understand.

Josh Hart on Mikal Bridges: "I never worry about him."

Bridges has been nothing short of essential to the Knicks' success over the past four games. He scored 24 points in 27 minutes during the Game 6 blowout of the Hawks, had 17 points and five assists in 24 minutes in a Game 1 blowout of the 76ers, scored 18 points in Game 2, and tallied 23 in Game 3.

More importantly, Bridges has taken on the essential role of defending opposing teams' best guards, thus helping Jalen Brunson to preserve his energy for offensive execution.

Bridges forced 2026 Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker to shoot 6-of-15 when he was the primary defender during the first round. He also forced Alexander-Walker to commit eight turnovers. He's picked up where he left off in that regard, forcing All-Star Tyrese Maxey into nine turnovers through three games.

Beyond the numbers, Bridges has embraced the exhausting task of chasing smaller and quicker scorers off of screens and ensuring the integrity of the Knicks' defense is never truly compromised.

Knicks are winning due in no small part to Mikal Bridges

Shouldering such a massive defensive burden would've been reason enough to praise Bridges for his performances and overall value to the Knicks. What he's managed over the past four games, however, is something else entirely.

Without compromising his defensive brilliance, Bridges has been electric on the offensive end of the floor—even helping the Knicks win Game 3 over the 76ers with OG Anunoby sidelined.

Though mainstream media members continue to lament the cost of acquiring Bridges, the Knicks seem none too concerned with what's already been decided. Instead, they're simply enjoying the immeasurable two-way value that he's provided during actual games.

Just one win away from a second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance with Bridges in the starting lineup, Hart's rationale in believing in his teammate is all but impossible to dispute.