Mikal Bridges silences all his doubters to make Knicks trade look genius

The New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-94 to go up 3-0 in their second-round playoff series, and Mikal Bridges was outstanding on both ends of the floor. New York needed someone to step up with OG Anunoby out, so Bridges took the challenge. He had 23 points and played lockdown defense to quiet all the noise about the trade.

The Knicks certainly don’t care how many draft picks they gave up after Game 3. Bridges was outstanding to clinch the Hawks series. He has kept that going for the first three games against Philly. The 6’6 wing was the catalyst in Game 2, and was even better on Friday night in Philadelphia.

It was a down regular season, and fans were questioning the trade. Bridges became a target and point of contention for Knicks fans, but not anymore. He is vindicating the blockbuster and making New York look like a serious threat to win the championship.

Mikal Bridges has quieted any doubts from Knicks fans

Bridges finished with 23 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals in Game 3. He made eight of his 14 field goals, two 3-pointers, and was perfect over five attempts from the foul line. The Knicks outscore the Sixers by 15 in his 37 minutes of action.

This was the two-way force New York gave up five first-round draft picks and more to acquire. Fans were loving his contributions, and several were even asking for forgiveness.

Mikal Bridges has been stellar on both sides of the floor.



That was the hope throughout the regular season. That he’d show up when it matters (again).



Between turning Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s water off, locking up Tyrese Maxey, and now switching onto Joel Embiid (?!?!?!)… — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) May 9, 2026

OG Anunoby has been lights out all playoffs but Mikal Bridges has been great since Game 6 of the Atlanta series.



If those two are playing up to and even exceeding expectations, the Knicks are going to be very difficult to beat. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) May 9, 2026

I officially take back everything negative I've ever said about Mikal Bridges — Ben N (@BenJNissim) May 9, 2026

Held all my Mikal Bridges stock after the Hawks series pic.twitter.com/PfUV4cQSGG — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) May 9, 2026

Bridges was a starter for the Suns when they reached the NBA Finals in 2022. He helped New York reach the conference finals last year and has them one win away from the final four in 2026. Bridges is a winner. He won two national titles in college at Villanova. The Knicks wanted a winner and are not regretting this trade in the slightest.

That is what elite players do. Jalen Brunson is the Knicks’ superstar, but Bridges is a two-way force. His defense has been outstanding. He shut down Tyrese Maxey early in Game 3 and quieted Paul George after he got hot. That is what Bridges does. Makes an impact on both ends of the floor.

Even with OG Anunoby injured, the Knicks look like the favorite to win the Eastern Conference. The defending champion Thunder are still in the driver’s seat to repeat, but New York is a serious contender. Do not count them out if they get to the NBA Finals, and fans will see this Bridges trade paying off even more.

The New York Knicks don’t regret giving up a massive draft haul to land Mikal Bridges after he shut up every doubter over the last four games. The 6’6 wing is doing a bit of everything and has fans thinking New York can win it all. What else could they ask for? Credit to Bridges for playing his best ball when it matters most. Honestly, nobody should be surprised.