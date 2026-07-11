Jordan Clarkson's return quietly revealed the Knicks' true feelings about Tyler Kolek

Bringing back Jordan Clarkson is a no-brainer move for a New York Knicks team that’s short on spending power, and prioritizing roster continuity everywhere other than the reserve-center rotation. It is also a surefire sign they don’t believe Tyler Kolek is ready for consistent playing time.

This isn’t about the two guards bringing redundant styles to the table. On the contrary, they play in fairly stark contrast to one another.

The best version of Kolek is a pass-first ball-handler with the poise and control to navigate traffic, and the nose for the rock necessary to push the pace in transition after opponent misses. Clarkson, meanwhile, has reinvented himself as an offensive rebounder who puts pressure on the basket (largely thanks to said offensive rebounds), and busts his butt at the defensive end.

Both have their limitations as outscorers. Clarkson is the purer bucket-getter. Kolek is more of an event-creator at the defensive end. They are, for the most part, dissimilar.

Still, Clarkson finished the regular season and playoffs ahead of Kolek in the rotation. And now that he’s back, the path to New York’s third-year point guard getting regular run is hazier than ever.

Tyler Kolek remains buried in the depth chart

Kolek looked as if he might be the Knicks’ answer to their secondary ball-handler woes for an extended stretch last season. He ultimately flamed out of the rotation, reverting back to garbage-time duty.

Now, with Jose Alvarado on his way back as well, Clarkson arguably does more of what the Knicks need. His presence on the offensive glass, in particular, could be huge with Mitchell Robinson suiting up in Beantown.

Even if Kolek winds up beating out Clarkson in the guard hierarchy, it may not be enough to bag a stable role. Clarkson’s own playing time fluctuated by the end of the season, and through the playoffs.

Neither he nor Kolek is going to usurp Deuce McBride in the rotation. And head coach Mike Brown will certainly give Alvarado his reps before turning to Kolek. (See: Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.)

This says nothing of Landry Shamet’s ascent up the internal ladder. Yes, the Knicks use him more like a wing. But that’s sort of the point. He can scale up to guard 3s. More than half of his defensive possessions last season came opposite wings, according to BBall Index. McBride and Alvarado can’t even do that, let alone Kolek.

Tyler Kolek has one realistic path back into the rotation

Failing a significant injury or two, Kolek is going to begin next year behind Clarkson, McBride, Shamet, and Alvarado in the rotation. The odds of him edging out any of them aren’t great.

Forced to choose, people will have Kolek more likely to squeak past Clarkson than the other two. That’s fair, but not necessarily correct. Alvarado’s defense can’t always make up for his offensive slumps. If he’s not hitting his threes, Kolek’s playmaking will be worth more of a look.

At the same time, the Knicks are no longer hard-up for secondary facilitation. Not after the postseason evolution of Karl-Anthony Towns. Putting the ball in his hands more often is a lifeline when Jalen Brunson catches a breather. It also further caps the utility of Kolek, who is valuable in part because of his knack for getting KAT the ball.

Really, if the 25-year-old carves out a role, it’s probably because the Knicks made a trade. McBride is headed toward free agency in 2027. New York could look to move him ahead of the deadline if it doesn’t work out an extension this summer.

Beyond that, unless the Knicks are playing the ultra-long game with Kolek, he might be headed for a trade himself—collateral damage of a crowded guard rotation, and the team’s ongoing search for another big man.