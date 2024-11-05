Joel Embiid's suspension could affect the Knicks as anticipated showdown nears
The first full month of the season means it's time for NBA Cup group play, which is exactly what every fan has been dreaming about. Maybe that's not true, but the NBA Cup (formerly known as the In-Season Tournament) went much better than people expected in its inaugural season.
New York is in East Group A with Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Orlando. The Knicks' first group play game is on Friday, Nov. 12, in Philly. It will be the first time the teams will play each other since the Knicks beat the Sixers in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.
New York won't be at full strength for the matchup, as Mitchell Robinson will be sidelined until at least January. He underwent his second ankle surgery of the 2023-24 season in May. Philadelphia could also be without its starting center, as Joel Embiid hasn't played in a game this season (including the preseason).
Embiid underwent surgery on his left meniscus in February. He played against the Knicks in the first round but wasn't 100 percent. He represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics and won a gold medal. Embiid hasn't played this season because of what the Sixers call "left knee management."
He played 5-on-5 against his teammates for the first time at the end of last week. It seems as if Embiid is close to playing. However, he won't play whenever he becomes available. Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the NBA suspended Embiid for three games because of a postgame altercation with a reporter.
Embiid could miss the Knicks-Sixers NBA Cup group play game in Philly
Embiid shoved Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes after the Sixers lost to the Grizzlies on Saturday. The center didn't like that Hayes wrote a column referencing Embiid's son and late brother. He and Hayes exchanged words before Embiid shoved him.
Many NBA fans believe that Hayes's writing was out of line, as he didn't need to reference Embiid's family. However, there was no question that the NBA would punish Embiid for shoving Hayes. Fans are calling for the league to do something about Hayes, but the NBA does not employ him.
The suspension is tricky because it'll start when Embiid can play. Philadelphia's next game is on Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Charania said more about Embiid's injury status will be known later tonight. Long story short -- the Sixers can't claim that the center was going to play on Wednesday to ensure that's when his suspension will begin.
Philadelphia will host New York in four games. There was already a chance that Embiid would miss the matchup because of his knee, but now it's even likelier that he will be sidelined, whether from the injury or his suspension.
Knicks fans should want Embiid to play so that New York can beat Philadelphia with him and Paul George (who played his first game for the Sixers on Tuesday). It would be a good test for both teams. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Embiid will play, but that could change.