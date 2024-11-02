It sounds like Knicks rival will be ready to play in upcoming NBA Cup game
The New York Knicks didn't make it to Las Vegas last season for the In-Season Tournament semifinals after they made it past the group stage. The In-Season Tournament is now referred to as the Emirates NBA Cup.
New York is in East Group A with Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Orlando. The Knicks will play the Sixers and Hornets on the road, and the Nets and Magic will play at MSG. The team's first NBA Cup group play game will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Philadelphia, the first meeting between the two teams since the 2024 playoffs.
The Knicks and Sixers have dealt with their fair share of injuries to start the season. Mitchell Robinson won't return until January at the earliest, Precious Achiuwa strained his hamstring, and Landry Shamet dislocated his shoulder.
Joel Embiid didn't play in the preseason after swelling was discovered in his surgically repaired left knee. Paul George played in the preseason and got injured. He hyperextended his knee and has a bone bruise. Embiid and George haven't played in the regular season.
On Friday, Embiid spoke to the media and said it's frustrating that people think he doesn't want to play. He revealed that he'll miss Saturday's game against Memphis, but Embiid did participate in his first 5-on-5 scrimmage against his teammates.
Joel Embiid close to returning for the Sixers with group play looming
The Knicks will play the Sixers in 10 days. It's not certain that Embiid will play in that game, but based on his progress, it seems like he could. Philadelphia will play the Grizzlies, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, and Hornets before hosting the Knicks. The games against Phoenix and the two LA squads will be on the road.
ESPN's Shams Charania said that Embiid "could return" for the Sixers' game against the Suns on Monday. Embiid said he wants to be sure he's ready to play before he takes the court for the first time this season.
Before the season started, Embiid told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that he "probably" wouldn't play in back-to-backs for the rest of his career. After playing the Knicks on Nov. 12, the Sixers will host the Cavaliers on Nov. 13. If Embiid is ready to play by then, he'll likely prioritize playing against New York.
Hopefully, Embiid will be able to play. Knicks fans would love nothing more than New York beating Embiid again. It's a regular-season game, but the stakes are higher because it's an NBA Cup game. May the odds be in the Knicks' favor!