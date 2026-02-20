Jeremy Sochan needed just one play to win over Knicks fans

Jeremy Sochan tallied around 10 minutes during his debut for the New York Knicks. Yet, he needed under 10 seconds to leave fans smitten with his end-of-third-quarter defense and block on noted Big Apple nemesis Cade Cunningham.

With just under seven seconds remaining in the penultimate frame, the newest Knick picked up Cunningham full court, went step-for-step alongside him without fouling, gave him a little breathing room driving to his right, and then swatted away his layup attempt before it really ever left his fingertips:

Fans loved it, they roared for it, and rightfully so. The Knicks had problems with Cunningham’s arsenal all night. He dropped 42 points and 13 assists on 17-of-34 shooting from the floor. New York’s defenders were no match for his combination of size, physicality, or vision, and he put down some seriously difficult shots to boot.

Not even Sochan was immune to getting Cunningham’d. (Yes, he’s entered verb territory, folks.) But effort like this will endear Sochan to the orange-and-blue faithful.

Knicks fans have reasons to celebrate Jeremy Sochan’s debut

That end-of-the-third stop was not Sochan’s only high moment during his brief time on the court. He also came up with a steal on Cunningham midway through the fourth quarter.

For a handful of possessions overall, at the very least, the 22-year-old was a breath of fresh air as an individual defender. He doesn’t quite have the screen-navigation chops to be considered a primary stopper, but he’s able to hold his own in one-on-one situations against bigger ball-handlers, many of whom continue to give the Knicks trouble.

Cunningham’s latest detonation isn’t just proof. It’s the mother of all reinforcements.

New York has plenty of defensive talent on the roster, but beyond OG Anunoby, it’s not the kind that can stand the test of a 6’8” point guard who melds balletic balance with brute force. That combination is even tougher to handle when Anunoby is returning from a long sabbatical/toe injury, and clearly not looking like himself.

Jeremy Sochan’s role moving forward will be fascinating to monitor

Glomming onto Sochan’s flickers of competence might seem hyperbolic. And hey, perhaps it is. But when we just watched Cunningham call for screens to actively target Mikal Bridges on defense, we’ve got to latch onto whatever silver linings we can.

Pistons matchup is highlighting the biggest structural flaw for the Knicks' starting lineup defensively:



To what extent the Knicks feel the same will be a matter of course. Sochan’s place in the rotation is not what you would call pinned down.

Most assume he’s in the running for Mohamed Diawara’s minutes. That…sounds about right. The rookie came off the bench first against the Pistons, but Sochan ended up logging more minutes overall.

Mike Brown’s approach to the reserve-wing minutes moving forward will be one of the x-factors for the rest of this season. Sochan has more experience, and potentially more defensive upside. Diawara has already proven to be the better three-point shooter, and is no slouch on the less-glamorous end himself.

This could be a matchup-dependent dynamic. Or one might emerge as a staple over the other. Heck, for all we know, both could bow out of the playoff rotation amid very real flaws.

What we know for sure, though, is that Knicks fans are already in the bag for Sochan. And if he keeps competing defensively the way he did in his debut, that instant fondness will soon transform into immutable affection.