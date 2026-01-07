James Dolan unexpectedly compares OG Anunoby to two-time NBA Champion

James Dolan rarely speaks. When he does, though, people always listen. That is why his decision to compare OG Anunoby to New York Knicks legend Dave DeBusschere was special. It may have seemed like a throwaway comment to some, but Dolan's familiarity with the Knicks of past and present make it a clear statement about what Anunoby represents to his team.

Dolan speaks volumes on OG Anunoby's impact

Dolan made the comparison on The Carton Show, calling Anunoby “kind of like Dave DeBusschere. [A] great defensive player.” Younger Knick fans may not know DeBusschere, but his name represents a major part of their team's history.

DeBusschere was a major piece of the franchise’s most successful era. Many described, and still describe, him as a player whose impact went far beyond box scores.

Before joining the Knicks, DeBusschere was already a force with the Detroit Pistons. At that time, he averaged 17.3 points and 12 rebounds over his final four seasons there. He was ahead of his time, a big forward who could rebound, defend, and still knock down shots in an era without a three-point line. When he arrived in New York, his role became even clearer.

Across six seasons with the Knicks, DeBusschere averaged 16.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. His numbers, though, only tell part of the story. He was regarded by some as the best defender in the league. Coaches voted him to the All-Defensive First Team in every season he played in New York, including four-straight years where he received the most overall votes.

That defensive identity defined the Championship-winning Knicks. They were able to lock down their opponents consistently in big moments and DeBusschere was essential to that run.

Why Anunoby fits the DeBusschere comparison

That is where the Anunoby comparison makes sense. In today’s NBA, elite defenders exist: but few of them have Anunoby’s combination of strength, mobility, and instincts. When healthy, he can guard anyone on the floor. That versatility is rare and precisely what modern contenders need.

Anunoby’s resume supports this all. Despite injury sidelining him in the playoffs, he helped the Toronto Raptors on their championship run in 2019. He also led the NBA in steals in 2022–23 and has earned All-Defensive honors despite battles with injuries.

This season, through 25 games, he is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and a career-high 1.8 steals per game. Anunoby has been impacting games without demanding the spotlight.

DeBusschere made the Knicks better by doing the little things. Josh Hart gets credit for this but Anunoby is doing the same thing, just differently. At least Dolan seems to think so.