Knicks' OG Anunoby trade somehow just got even better

It was instantly apparent that OG Anunoby was going to be a wonderful fit with the New York Knicks. The defensive disruption he brings, the 3-point shooting, and the production he provides without needing the ball in his hands consistently all bettered the Knicks from the moment he joined the team.

And now, in his second full season as a Knick after being acquired from the Toronto Raptors, Anunoby is playing the best basketball of his NYC tenure. His defense is even better than it was last year, and his impact stats are just silly. When Anunoby is on the floor, the Knicks are 26.5 points per 100 possessions better than when he's not on the floor. That's Jokic, SGA, Giannis territory.

We're still so early in the season that numbers remain somewhat inflated, and that 26.5 will surely come down to Earth a little, but it's still impossible to overstate OG's impact in the Knicks' promising start. He's becoming irreplaceable.

Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett wouldn't benefit these Knicks

Meanwhile, the Raptors seem to have righted their own ship after a rough start, and RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are big reasons why. Knicks fans will always cheer for both of these guys, even after they became division rivals.

But at this point, Anunoby's role on the team is invaluable, while Barrett and Quickley's roles would be helpful, but not nearly as impactful. The combination of Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, and (eventually) Jordan Clarkson can compensate for the lost scoring punch of Barrett. Plus, while Quickley's passing wouldn't hurt this Knicks team, Mike Brown has the squad ranked No. 5 in passes made, way up from last year's No. 18 mark, so his services aren't sorely missed.

In other words, this trade is paying off exactly how the Knicks expected it to; they can find equivalent production for what Barrett and Quickley brought, but OG Anunoby's don't grow on trees.

Mike Brown makes early pitch for OG Anunoby as DPOY

The new head coach of the Knicks isn't being shy in his admiration for OG, already claiming that he should be in the mix for DPOY. "In my opinion he should have an opportunity amongst others in our group to fight for Defensive Player of the Year in the league," Brown said after the Knicks breezed past the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

"OG is an All-Star, in my opinion. Not only is he an All-Star, he's an all-defensive performer. In my opinion he should have an opportunity amongst others in our group to fight for Defensive Player of the Year in the league" pic.twitter.com/RPeGgSszsv — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 12, 2025

And that's a pretty fair assessment for Brown to make. Imagine if he never watched OG play before these 10 games — he probably thinks that's the best defender in NBA history!

It's rare for an NBA trade to instantly pay off and then continue to age better as the years pass. That's the case with OG Anunoby, and the Knicks are grateful for that truth every day.