Jaw-dropping Jalen Brunson stat proves the Knicks superstar is still underrated

Jalen Brunson was the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year in 2024. It was a cathartic moment for fans of the New York Knicks, who have consistently seen Brunson dominate late in games. The Knicks' Saturday night win over the Houston Rockets included signature late-game heroics from their captain. As a result, Brunson moved up to second place in the NBA since joining New York's roster in game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final 30 seconds of games. Only DeMar DeRozan's 15 such makes are ahead of Brunson's 14 in that stretch, according to ESPN.

Brunson affirms 'Captain Clutch' moniker with late-game heroics

The Knicks' point guard struggled mightily throughout the first three quarters of the game against the Rockets. New York trailed by as much as 18 points, and made up the majority of that deficit during the first half of the fourth quarter. Brunson was on the bench during that time, with the Knicks prioritizing defense.

However, Brunson came back in the game with about six and a half minutes left and completely took over. Fans at Madison Square Garden bore witness to a storybook-like ending. From signature steals by hometown kid Jose Alvarado to impossible-looking mid-range daggers from Brunson, the Knicks threw everything in the book at Kevin Durant's Rockets in order to take home the victory.

That included a mid-range make from the left elbow over none other than Durant himself with 29.5 seconds left. The shot barely fit under the 30-seconds-or-less limbo bar, but cleared it nonetheless. It was Brunson's fourth made field goal of the fourth quarter.

The point guard played the entire first quarter, missing all three of his shot attempts in the period. He played less than half of the second quarter, only taking one shot in that time – and missing it. After finishing the first half without a made field goal, the Knicks' captain went 2-4 from the floor in the third quarter and then sat for the first five and a half minutes of the fourth before taking over the game's final act.

Thompson twins give Brunson tough pair of tests

Brunson's clutch gene passing the test of the national stage was a welcome sight for Knick fans who were concerned after the team's recent losses to the Detroit Pistons, both before and after the All-Star break. The point guard ended up recording 33 points last Thursday, but Ausar Thompson gave him quite the challenge as a defender.

The 29-year-old All-Star had to go up against a literal clone of the defender that had just troubled him nights before, with the Rockets' starting lineup featuring Amen Thompson – Ausar's twin. Brunson complemented the two as the most athletic people he's ever seen, according to SNY.