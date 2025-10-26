Jalen Brunson instantly proves Mike Brown isn't changing thing Knicks fans love most

Two games into the new NBA season, and it is already pretty clear: Mike Brown’s new system has not changed the one thing New York Knicks fans care about most, which is Jalen Brunson owning the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson remains the heartbeat of New York’s clutch moments

Against the Boston Celtics, Brunson was his usual cold-blooded self. In the final frame, he went to work, dropping 12 points, two assists, and a clutch three to help seal the win over one of New York’s biggest rivals. Through the first two games of the year, he is averaging 8.5 fourth-quarter points on 50 percent shooting. That right there is proof that when things get tight, he is still the engine that makes New York go.

Sure, Brown’s offense looks a lot different compared to when Tom Thibodeau was the head coach. There is a new system. Deeper rotations. A faster pace. And a whole lot more ball movement. But when the game slows down and the pressure cranks up, everyone in the building knows where the ball is going. Brunson’s fingerprints are all over those moments. He has this uncanny ability, when the lights are brightest, to stay calm, poised, and surgical with the ball in his hands.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone; it is just who he has been. Last season, Brunson led the entire NBA in clutch field goals and was named the league’s Clutch Player of the Year. He averaged 5.6 points on 51.5 percent shooting in crunch time, guiding the Knicks to a 17–11 record in close games. He even shot 65 percent in the final 30 seconds, numbers that are absolutely absurd and define what clutch truly means.

His scoring touch and decision-making continue to set him apart from nearly every guard in the league. He opened the season with 23 points and five assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers, then followed it up with 31 points on 10-for-20 shooting versus Boston. Different coach, same Brunson.

At the end of the day, Mike Brown might tweak the playbook, but when the clock is ticking down and Madison Square Garden is shaking, it is still obviously Brunson time. That much is not changing anytime soon. And if you are a Knicks fan, you should be smiling ear to ear, because why on earth would you want it any other way? If it is not broken, do not try to fix it.