Mike Brown can change the plan but not what happens when the game’s on the line

Mike Brown has preached how he wants the Knicks to play faster and move the ball more this season. While that plan is sound, the ball will still be in Jalen Brunson's hands if things get close late in games, for the simple reason that he is one of the most elite end-of-game isolation specialists in the world.

Diversifying the offense early is a smart idea

Brown's plan to diversify the offense and take the ball out of Brunson's hands is a good one. For starters, it should help to maximize the offensive talents of the supporting cast. Having OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges run more on-ball actions is a good thing, using Karl-Anthony Towns as a playmaking hub is a good thing, and preserving Brunson by getting him easier off-ball looks is a very good thing.

The Knicks' offense lacked variety last season. It was too much Brunson, and too often. While Brunson is one of the game's top offensive powerhouses, throwing different looks at defenses will make it harder to game plan against, all while preserving Brunson's legs for when the Knicks need him most: crunch time.

King of the clutch

Brunson is the reigning Clutch Player of the Year for a reason. The Kincks' franchise star averaged 5.6 points in clutch situations last season, which the league defines as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.

Even more impressive is the way in which Brunson was often required to generate offense in those situations. Brunson is an undersized guard, yet he remains one of the most efficient isolation players in the league, relying on elite balance, footwork, and shot-making to get to his spots, get his defender off balance, and knock down big shots.

Last season, 26 players totaled at least 100 isolation possessions in the fourth quarter of games. Of those players, Brunson was second in points per direct isolation, generating 1.2 points per action for the Knicks, according to league tracking data.

So, yes, the Knicks' offense will be different this year. It should be faster, both in terms of running the floor and moving the ball. It should also have more variety, two-man actions between Towns and the Knicks' wings, drive-and-kick threes with Brunson being the off-ball shooter, and more involvement from the bench. That said, at the end of the game, the ball will still be in Brunson's hands, exactly where it should be.