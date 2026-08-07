Jack Kayil clears path for Tyler Kolek to define his future with the Knicks

New York Knicks second-round draft pick Jack Kayil has opted to return to Europe for at least the 2026-27 season. In the process, the Knicks have one less guard on the roster for Tyler Kolek to compete with for playing time. Though that sounds great on paper, it also means the clock is officially ticking.

Kolek received significant fanfare entering his rookie season in 2024-25, but after two low-usage years, the time is almost up for him to prove he can be more than an end-of-the-rotation player.

Kolek, 25, has appeared in 103 games through two seasons. He averaged 7.2 minutes per game as a rookie and 11.2 as a second-year player in 2025-26. On paper, he made good use of his minutes, shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc during his sophomore campaign.

Kolek's limited minutes were a reflection of the inconsistency he's thus far displayed beyond the numbers, however, which is why his playing time was limited despite other guards missing time due to injury.

With Kayil staying overseas, however, Kolek has one less player to compete with for minutes. That's made all the more intriguing by the fact that Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride are on expiring contracts, thus suggesting New York could have an eye on the future of its rotation.

With a team option for the 2027-28 season, however, Kolek is running out of time to prove that he's worth investing in as a part of that future.

Tyler Kolek needs to step up in 2026-27 or risk being replaced by Knicks

There's a realistic possibility that the depth chart will open up for Kolek in 2027-28, when Brunson and Alvarado will be the only point guards who enter the offseason under contract. There will be other needs to address, however, and New York isn't exactly in the most financially flexible position.

Considering Kolek's $2,486,995 salary is non-guaranteed for the 2027-28 campaign, the Knicks could conceivably decline his option to create wiggle room—perhaps even to bring Kayil over.

If Kolek steps up in 2026-27 and showcases real potential as a rotational player, however, then New York will have reason to accept his team option. They don't necessarily have a true playmaking specialist, which is what Kolek was in college as a dynamic passer with top-tier court vision.

Kolek has also proven to be an efficient shooter. If he can round his contributions into form by improving on defense, then there could be a role for him to play.

The primary reason to believe Kolek will have chances to step up is the simple fact that Brunson shouldered a massive burden during the playoffs and has undergone offseason surgery. He should be back at 100 percent for the regular season, but limiting wear and tear should be a top priority.

If Kolek can show believable signs of potential as a playmaker, shooter, and defender, then Kayil returning to Europe may just buy him another season in New York. If not, 2027 could be a tough summer.